Dakshin brings traditional southern food to Mumbai

In 1989, when a team of culinary experts led by Chef Praveen Anand took upon the task of setting up Dakshin, a premium South Indian fine dining restaurant in Chennai, their vision was clear — to recreate the splendour of southern cooking and revive a disappearing lifestyle of peninsular India. Over the years, chefs joined hands with homemakers to redefine the experience. The journey of Dakshin stemmed from the need for a restaurant offering authentic South Indian cuisine.

With its launch, Mumbaikars now have a place to experience all their southern favourites under one roof at ITC Grand Central, Parel. Over the years Dakshin has opened in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vishakapatnam.

Of tradition and roots

The Mumbai Dakshin features a terracotta roof-tiled shade over the door, giving the appearance of a Kerala home. An antique dancing figurine, a bowl of floating lotus blooms and a wooden block frame with bells give the impression of a temple-inspired background.

From food and art, to furniture and even cutlery, everything is inspired by the southern states.Some of the popular dishes from each State include chapa pulusu (fish curry) and veinchina mamsam (mutton fry) from Andhra Pradesh; kodi gajala (chicken roast) and tomato pappu (tomato dal) from Telangana; meen varuval (pan fried masala fish) and urulai roast (masala potato fry) from Tamil Nadu; tender coconut payasam from Puducherry; and vegetable stew served with appam from Kerala.

Guests arrive to greetings of ‘vanakkam’ from the staff clad in silk sarees, after which a fragrant jasmine string is tied to your wrist. The menu here is no ordinary bill of fare. With wood, glass and copper pieces, it looks like a miniature temple door that takes you through a guided tour of the chef’s signature dishes.

The dining concept features four ‘Set Menus’ with a choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian selections defined as Saivam and Asaivam respectively. Those who want to experience an elaborate dining ritual can opt for Sampoornam. For seafood lovers, there is a special server’s recommendation under the heading Matsyam.

The legacy and history

“Dakshin recreates what were once regular meals at South Indian homes,” says Chef Praveen, who emphasises on remaining true to the restaurant’s southern roots without compromising on the flavours.

He adds, “Getting local ingredients is our biggest challenge in every Dakshin. India is such a vast country and every region has different soil; even tamarind, turmeric, chilli, kokum that grow in different cities, looks and tastes different.”

Across the five Dakshin restaurants, 95% of the menu is the same except in some places where the chefs have added a few dishes that cater to the local palate. “For the first time in Dakshin we have created a ‘no onion and no garlic’ menu because we learnt there are many people in Mumbai who prefer their meals this way,” adds Chef Praveen.

The feast begins

The 45-minute dining experience begins with a basket of mixed papadam with five varieties of chutney from the different states.

Next, come light bites from their Iyer’s Trolley (a live counter) which include kuzhi paniyarams, and mini-dosas such as adais and Dakshin’s signature banana dosa. In 34 years, the menu has evolved and gone through changes with time, but one thing that has remained the same is the banana dosa. “Whenever someone comes home, we offer them something sweet. The banana dosa appeals to every palate,” Chef Praveen.

The mains arrive on a banana leaf-decked thali with dishes such as sambar (spiced yellow lentil preparation with lots of vegetables); anasi kary (pineapple curry made with chilli and coconut); rasam; veechu paratha (layered flaky South Indian bread); bisi bela bath (rice and lentils cooked with vegetables and a mixture of ground spices); chicken stew and fried fish.

The meal ends with badam halwa, a dense confection with almonds, ghee and sugar, followed by the restaurant’s well-loved filter coffee.

As I leave, Prakash Mohanarangan, Chef of Dakshin Mumbai states that one doesn’t leave a South Indian home without tucking a hand-rolled beeda (fresh paan, consisting of betel leaves, grated coconut, betel nuts and lime) into their mouth.

Dakshin, ITC Grand Central, lunch and dinner from 12.30pm to 2.45pm and 7pm to 11.45pm. Meal for two: ₹3,700 plus taxes. For details, call 02267045112 or 9821922860