Crave authentic biryani? Head to Chennai’s Madurai Veeran

October 27, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated October 28, 2023 12:02 am IST

The mess is finally getting its due. For decades, much of Tamil Nadu’s regional cooking was served in nondescript, cramped spaces boasting cheap, fiery and unwaveringly delicious meals. Over the past few years, local chefs decided it was time to celebrate the food they grew up eating, serving it on contemporary menus.

In New York, Chef Vijaykumar earned his restaurant Semma a Michelin star with his Madurai-inspired poriyals, panniyaram and snail pirattal, proving that authentic regional cooking appeals as powerfully to audiences that are completely unfamiliar with the flavours, as it does to those who connect it with home.

Hence, unsurprisingly, in Chennai — the heart of all the mutton chukka-chicken 65 action — the churn has begun. Manjal opened a couple of years ago, drawing crowds for its brain fry, thala curry and crab omlettes served in a neat, minimalist space. Ambur canteen began serving up home-style biryanis, idiappam and paya to appreciative diners a few months ago. And now, Madurai Veeran has launched in a sleek, sunshine-filled space, with a crew of cooks from across Tamil Nadu, serving a clever, compact menu of some of the State’s greatest regional hits.

Of course, we start with mutton biryani. Served piping hot, its fragrance is a heady hit of seeraga samba rice and spices. It is deliberately very different from Chennai’s conventional spicy biryani (which is so popular that it is available in a literal ‘bucket’ aka bucket biryani). Over here, the rice is white. While there is a spicy edge, flavours are subtle. It is especially tasty when served with their plump prawns 65, still sizzling gently from the pan.

Ashwin Ninan, who also runs That Mallu Joint, launched Madurai Veeran along with Velu Prasad. The duo also run Pa Pa Ya in Chennai, and are in the process of opening Farzi Café in the city next. While both are popular chains, Madurai Veeran is their own concept.

“Actually it’s all Velu’s idea,” says Ashwin, adding that Velu, who comes from Salem, got the idea from his talented Chef Arumugam. “He knew this Chef who had worked with him for a while, and we did a trial. Once we tasted his cooking, we were in.”

The menu has been thoughtfully designed around Chef Arumugam’s strengths, starting with the biryani, which is his recipe. The rest of the food hinges around Madurai and Salem, with popular flavours from across Tamil Nadu: lunch features vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis with rasam, kootu, poriyal, curd etc. The quantities are generous, and the staff are polite, alert and attentive — cheerfully refilling rice and handing out appalams between checking in periodically on diners.

While messes conventionally do not have much for vegetarians, Madurai Veeran does try, with a baby corn Chettinad fry and, predictably enough, paneer 65. However, since this aims to be a modern take on the mess experience, a few more healthy vegetarian options to the range would be a welcome addition.

But let’s be honest, the core target audience is going to visit for their moreish brain fry, mutton chops and chicken pepper roast. In true mess tradition, you can choose from a slew of eggs for ‘sides’: from a simple ‘half boil’ to kuruma kalaki and egg poriyal. In the evening, there are idlis, egg dosas and kothu parottas.

Right now, there is one dessert on the menu: Pineapple kesari. And, I confess, that’s all the dessert I need: it is perfectly made, creamy with bright flavours. A good example of the underlining theme here — basics done well.

Madurai Veeran is at LRS Towers, New no 133, Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Road (Chamiers Road), Nandanam extension, 600035. A meal for two is approximately ₹1,000. Call 7418337778.