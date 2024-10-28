Kalapatti, Coimbatore, might not be the first place you’d imagine a slice of Goan beach-life, but Warehouse is here to challenge your imagination. And while it’s not quite Candolim or Anjuna, it certainly gives off some solid bohemian vibes — albeit with fewer waves and more puddles (because we arrived there on a post-rain day). With its sprawling outdoor space, and if their social media photos are anything to go by, evenings here might be better suited for socialising (and, we’d wager, the Instagram photo-ops too). Indoor seating options are also available for those who prefer less breeze with their beer, and the private room dining looks like it could host a secret gathering of Goan pirates — if they ever decided to vacation in Coimbatore.

But let’s get to the meat of the matter — literally. Chef Baski is the man behind the magic, and you can tell he’s not here to play it safe. His menu explores familiar Kongu flavours paired with creative twists ranging from ‘Hmm, that’s interesting’ to ‘Wait, am I supposed to drink this?’

Marathon of meats

We started with the cilantro chicken, a crispy, tender ode to coriander leaves and mint. If you enjoy your chicken crunchy on the outside, soft inside, and a bit of herby freshness, this is a winner. Not content with one chicken dish, we dove into the tender chicken pops, which were just as crispy but this time had peri peri powder for a bolder kick. A slightly different flavour profile but still riding that crunchy-yet-soft wave.

Among cocktails, we try the Verdant Elixir, a Vodka-based drink made with pink grapefruit syrup and enjoy the well-balanced flavours. While Grey Horizon is a unique blend of earl grey tea and whiskey, the winning drink is God of Sun put together with brandy, sweet paan, and tonic.

Then came the Pallipalayam fritters, a surprise twist on a classic Kongu dish. Made with coconut flakes and red chilli spice, it was as if someone gave your grandma’s recipe a cool makeover without losing that home-cooked charm. A bit of coconut oil (thankfully not too much) sealed the deal. Just when I thought we might get a break from chicken, elanthari kozhi roast entered — rum-flavoured, flambeed, and on fire (literally). And unlike some over-the-top presentations, this one delivered on taste as well with a subtle rum infusion.

After the chicken taste-testing marathon, out came the man chatti choru , a clay pot brimming with Kerala-spiced roasted beef, chicken, and rice at the bottom soaked in all the flavours. If this dish were a person, it’d be a flamboyantly dressed folk musician capable of creating a gala. Every spoonful had us discovering new layers of flavour, with rice that soaked up the masala and mingled with the tender meat.

But the biggest surprise of the day were the desserts. First came the paan Shot Twist. Yes, you read that right. We were prepared to chew on some paan to finish off the meal, but the chef had other plans. Why chew when you can sip? This drinkable paan concoction had us scratching our heads at first, but we ended up ordering extra shots.

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, it appeared: panchamirtham le panna cotta . A crossover of two unlikely desserts — the Kongu temple-favourite panchamirtham and Italian panna cotta. It’s like when two opposite worlds collide and somehow make sense. After the rum flambé and the meat marathon, this dish was the holy finale — complete with the chef’s knowing wink. “This will absolve you of your sins,” he joked. But who needs forgiveness when dessert tastes this good?

Chef Baski, having crafted the menu with his deep knowledge of Coimbatore’s culinary quirks and international experience, seems intent on showing that local flavours can have a modern edge.

“Our goal was to present familiar flavours in a fresh, unexpected way,” he says, “In modern cuisine, it’s essential to present dishes innovatively to make them more appealing. For example, many people dislike beeda due to its chewy texture, but its flavour is quite unique. To address this, we’ve transformed it into a drink. This way, we’re offering a familiar taste in a new format.”

While the venue still needs to fill out its boho vibe and pack the empty tables, once word gets around, Warehouse might just become the place where Coimbatore comes to party and pray (for more of that panchamirtham dessert).

A meal for two costs about ₹1200. Warehouse is located in Sitra Road, Kalapatti. For reservations, call 9361917700.