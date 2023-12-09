HamberMenu
Coimbatore’s new restobar raises a toast to soul food, 90s music, and crafted cocktails

A new restobar in the city serves up good food in a family-friendly ambience over signature cocktails and 90’s music

December 09, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

  • Restaurant The Living Room
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Cost ₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
K Jeshi
K Jeshi
A jazzed up decor of the bar at The Living Room restobar

A jazzed up decor of the bar at The Living Room restobar | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Neon signage, plush couches and a golden ceiling decor highlighting the bar jazz up Coimbatore’s new restobar, The Living Room on Avinashi Road. The restobar, spread across two levels, also has an open terrace that has a bar setup, pleasant ambience with lots of greenery around, offering a stunning view of the city.

“I want this to be a space where the focus is bringing your friends or family over to enjoy yourself, not about on turning up the volume and partying,” says N Velu Ammaiyappah, one of the partners. This is reflected in the mellow music that brings a sense of ease.

Indian and continental menu

Indian and continental menu | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A bevy of appetisers arrive at our table as I start with an interesting drink named Cinderella, a cherry-smoked cocktail of vodka that has freshness of orange bitter, mint leaves, and rosemary. While the kafiti prawns, a platter of well-seasoned bay prawns wrapped in Turkish vermicelli and fried, make for quick, crisp bites, it is the fluffy mini podi idlis tossed in ghee and gun powder that bring an instant smile to my face.

Another drink that came my way is jenever made with gin, cointreau, and the flavour of fresh water melon and basil in the drink is a specialty. There is also a whisky-based coffee flavoured drink named after Christopher Columbus.

A view of of the terrace bar

A view of of the terrace bar | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Velu gets talking about The Living Room in Chennai which he started in Anna Nagar three years ago along with two other partners P Kamalakannan and K Krishnavijay. “We received good reception there. Our next stop was Coimbatore as it is a business hub covering the entire Kongu belt of Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and also Kerala. While Chennai has multiple options to choose from in terms of restobars and recreation clubs, there are hardly any here. We grabbed the opportunity,” he explains adding that they simply replicated the Chennai model themed on family-friendly vibes.

“Though the city has a chunk of population that is still conservative, our target is the 35 to 45 age group who are willing to spend and looking at options to have a fun time with family and friends,” adds Velu.

Kebab platter

Kebab platter | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

As for the menu, expect a mix of South Indian, tandoor and Continental. They roped in S Kamalakannan, a specialist in South Indian and coastal flavours who was earlier associated with Hotel Amaranta of The Oberoi, Gurugram as a consultant who is now a full-time chef.

“We have avoided pan Asian food, and it’s on purpose,” says Krishnavijay adding that the menu raises a toast to comfort food and their personal favourites like dosa, idiyappam, curd rice, biryani, and bisi bele bath. Food is a priority, insists Velu who along with chef Kamalakannan visited as many as 50 odd mess joints and hotels to taste authentic Kongu food. “The menu features regional specials like Pollachi kari kuzhambu, Pallipalayam chicken, pichu pota kozhithengai paal saadam served with chicken, mutton or ladies finger gravy and potato fry, eral chatti soru and signature Malabar coin parotta kozhi roast. We have tweaked the region specials by going simple on spices but using black pepper generously to bring the flavours, which Kongu cuisine is known for,” says Kamalakannan. While there, also try the capers and chilli fish, sea bass fillet cooked with dry white wine and flavoured with fresh red chillies and capers, one of the best creations from the chef.

Innovative cocktails

Innovative cocktails | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Velu reiterates that it’s primarily a food joint where liquor is served additionally. He adds,“Once we decide to allow children, we have to ensure that there is no head-banging music, and restrict the entry of stags. Everything counts. We maintain responsible bartending by limiting the number of drinks served. There are no fire games and gimmicks at the bar. Our focus is food and a happy ambience for families.”

As for desserts, it is an innovative platter of crisp spring rolls packing in sweetness from a filling of gajar halwa  and served with a side of rabdi, apple jalebi, gulab jamunand a decadent and delicious Baileys cheesecake with ice cream.

The Living Room is located at 480, 2nd Floor, Avinashi Road, Peelamedu. A meal for two costs ₹2000 including beverages. For reservations, call: 9894324929

