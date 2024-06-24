GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore’s new gelato shop Minus Thirty offers vegan and sugar-free options

Coimbatore’s Minus Thirty serves vegan and sugar-free gelatos, milkshakes, and coffee. Favorites include strawberry and coconut gelatos, and Oreo cheesecake milkshake.

Published - June 24, 2024 10:56 am IST

  • Restaurant Minus Thirty
  • Cuisine Cafe
  • Cost ₹₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Pooja Mahabadi,Anwesha Dash
Minus Thirty

Minus Thirty | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Starts with a coffee and ends with a gelato,” promises Minus Thirty, Coimbatore’s new cosy ice cream franchise. They specialise in healthy vegan and sugar-free gelatos, milkshakes, coffee and even hot chocolate.

Mahima S, one of the founders of Minus Thirty, says, “People often think what is healthy is not tasty. So that is why we wanted to cater healthy and tasty desserts.”

Substituting milk with either almond or soy milk and replacing sugar with stevia, the freshly made gelatos served were rich in flavours. The strawberry gelato was naturally sweet, and the coconut-flavoured one made with coconut milk was creamy and smooth. Meanwhile, the butterscotch gelato had a nutty flavour with undertones of honey.

Of their many vegan flavours, the chocolate-based ones are a customer favourite. The dark chocolate and Belgian chocolate flavours, all made with almond milk, are among Minus Thirty’s best-selling items.

In addition to cold desserts, they serve sorbets and milkshakes. The sorbets are all-natural with no added sugar. The frothy milkshakes are thick and creamy and also lactose-free. The Oreo cheesecake flavour is a must-try in their milkshake options.

Minus Thirty

Minus Thirty | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apart from these, Minus Thirty also serves hot beverages like coffee and hot chocolate. And like all of their food options, one can also find vegan and sugar-free options for these beverages.

Minus Thirty’s menu is unique because it is inclusive of people with all kinds of dietary preferences. Contrary to popular belief, vegan desserts and beverages are as delicious as others. One might even forget that the gelatos are sugar-and dairy-free.

Located at Abdul Rahim Road, Race Course, Coimbatore. A meal for two costs 300. Call 9618155550.

Related Topics

food / Coimbatore / The Hindu MetroPlus

