Coimbatore gets a taste of the beach at The Living Room’s summer party

Coimbatore may not have any sea beaches, but The Living Room restaurant bar has brought waves of beach fun to the city with its summer cocktails, tropical music, and spicy seafood. With wild Hawaiian vibes diffusing in the air, the beach theme party at the terrace transported guests to an evening by the bay.

The food was laid out on a deck. The freshly marinated fish, the luscious chicken legs, and the creamy cottage cheese were all set as the guests waited for the grill to be turned on. A bicycle with kulfis also stood, just like our kulfiwalas at the local beaches.

The highlight of the evening was the cocktail Sunda Kanji, served in an earthen matka. It featured a piece of raw mango pickle, a tiny smoked fish, and a sun-dried curd chilli. This cold pot of a local delight was bursting with familiar and tangy flavours.

Another local twist on flavours was the Ice Apple Beach, a cocktail with chia seeds and chewy apple ice pieces mixed with the spark of Vodka. For more tropical flavours, the guava-flavoured Shark Attack and a sweet hibiscus cocktail, Slippery Hibiscus, are a must-try.

The buzz of the cocktail was well complemented by the fresh seafood cooked in authentic Indian spices. The Meen fry with the flavours of curry leaves and black peppers was a delight, with the tangy lemon served alongside. While the bhajis were crispy and hot, the paniyarams drenched in ghee were soft and served with sweet coconut and tomato chutneys.

As every sea-beach walk is incomplete without warm thenga manga sundal (coconut, mango, chickpeas) served in a leaf cone, our beach theme night was also rounded off with fresh peas sprinkled with lemon, raw mango, and coconuts.

The first beach theme party at The Living Room garnered a huge crowd filled with party-goers, fun vibes, and electric techno music. Organised every Sunday from 7 pm onwards, this beachside vibe in Coimbatore is one reservation away.

The Living Room is at Avinashi Road. For more information and reservation, call 9894324929.