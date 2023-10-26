October 26, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Club Sulaimani, Kerala’s first tea cafe chain, launched their first outlet in Hyderabad at Lulu Mall. Has it come here to compete with Hyderabad’s Irani Chai? Can it? We take a look.

At the busy food court in Lulu Mall, the Club Sulaimani kiosk is crowded with people ordering chais and bubble teas served in disposable paper glasses.

Most Indians usually associate tea with ginger, cardamom, mint, sugar and what not. Club Sulaimani, which serves 51 varieties of tea, is unlike the tea one imagines. The cafe has all these elements in its tea, sometimes individually and, at times, in combinations. What they serve is actually a healthy version of the regular chai. The sugarless chais here are mostly black and piping hot.

I ordered a spearmint ginger, kahwa and the normal sulaimani chai. Once the chai arrived, I took a peek into each glass. It looked like a cloudy brown concoction. Why would chai be cloudy? I was informed that Club Sulaimani makes its own herbal concoction along with tea. Once the order is placed, boiling water is added to the concoction and served, hence the cloudy appearance.

I was also told that most of the spices used in the chais are from Kerala. I sniffed the drink and the aroma was true to the name. I could smell mint, ginger and lemon as well. Took a sip. It was like drinking a herbal infusion but with tea. It is definitely not like the regular green tea; sulaimani chai is more flavourful and aromatic.

I am assured that all the teas are made with natural ingredients. Milk lovers, don’t be disheartened; there is saffron milk tea, their signature caramel cardamon milk tea and lemongrass milk tea too.

Other favourites with young tea lovers are Royal Bloom Sulaimani, Riders Sulaimani and Velvet Sulaimani. Velvet Sulaimani is blended with cinnamon and green apple.

They have a range of sandwiches, pastas, burgers, wraps and loaded fries to go with the tea. Price of teas start from ₹250 onwards.