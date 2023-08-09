Chennai’s new restaurant Kaylir Canteen serves homely meals in a sustainable set-up

August 09, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

It is hard to miss Kaylir Canteen in CIT colony with its bold graffiti and ample greenery. Above the entrance to the dining area,Yaadhum oore yavarum kaylir, an old Tamil phrase by Sangam-age poet Kaniyan Poongundranar is painted. It means every place is our town and everyone is our relative.

With wooden chairs, a bamboo tarpaulin roof and colourful dream catchers, this space delivers a sustainable-bohemian vibe. It can seat 60 guests across the indoor and outdoor spaces. A bonus: it is also pet friendly.

Staying true to its name, chairs are democratically arranged in rows in a canteen set-up. Orders are placed by scanning a QR code and picked from the self-service counter. For lunch, there are only two options. Veetu saapadu or unlimited home-style meals and budget meals where the dishes are different everyday.

We try the veetu saapadu. On a stainless steel plate with a banana leaf, a portion of rice is served with a cup of curd vada, curd and coconut payasam. We are then served snake gourd kootu, kovaikai poriyal, ponnankanni greens and beans parupu usili.

Dhanya Srinath, co-founder, calls out to her aunt who brings paruppu podi with gingelly oil. Made with pepper, lentils and without garlic, the podi is mildly spiced. “This is her recipe. We are chef agnostic and are crowdsourcing the recipes we serve here. Anyone can work here too, even without prior experience in the kitchen or service,” Dhanya adds.

We move on to kara kuzhambu made with lima beans, garlic and drumstick. The sambar is mild with okra and shallots. The kovakai (ivy gourd) poriyal shines among the other sides. “This was supposed to be a fry. When our chef explained it, we assumed it would turn out crisp. But this was the output and we were not disappointed,” says Bhargav Ramakrishnan aka Baggy, co-founder and stand-up comedian.

Every few bites are punctuated with a spoonful of the curd vada that comes topped with finely chopped onion and kara boondhi. We are also served kesari which is fluffy without being too sweet.Post-meal digestives include filter coffee and iced black coffee.

The restaurant is currently open for breakfast and lunch. It also covers the quintessential tiffin items as well as lunch-box favourites like bread upma. We are told that sandwiches, soups and food bowls are in the pipeline along with experiments like suyian fried ice cream.

At Kaylir Canteen, a meal for two costs ₹250. It is at 9, CIT Colony, 1st Main Road.