Chennai’s new burger spot Madras Kitchen Studio promises affordable gourmet

Chennai has a tiny, new burger and wrap spot that attempts to add a touch of gourmet to all-American favourites

January 10, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

Sanjana Ganesh
Sanjana Ganesh
Madras Kitchen Studio

Madras Kitchen Studio | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At Madras Kitchen Studio, a conscious decision seems to have been made to keep the set up small.

The menu has only 13 items to display. There are pita pockets, burgers, hand-cut fries and some wraps to nibble on, or completely swipe the plate depending on how hungry you are.

The space also only seats eight. It is an extension of what was once Abhiram Prabakar’s (the founder) cloud kitchen. “Everyone is now tired of ordering in. People want to step out,” says the 25-year-old entrepreneur.

When this cafe retained its original delivery contours, it served 30 customers a month. “They’d however order regularly,” he says speaking of his repeat customers.

As among the first people outside of his friends and family to set foot in this space on KB Dasan Road, we are greeted with hand- cut fries and croquets, and the steady sound of three fans which are doing an unfortunately inadequate job of keeping the mosquitoes at bay. This makeshift space however, is only the first phase of what this chef aims to do with the place. As and when the business grows, he hopes to create a terrace-style restaurant with an evolving menu and a chic coffee machine.

New Gangster (NG) Fries

New Gangster (NG) Fries | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Much of what he has to offer is gourmet American-European cuisine which is affordable. The most expensive item on the menu is their burger which is in the ₹300 range. We hence find that the veggie burger with a potato and mint patty, has a beetroot glaze, sauteed onions and capers atop mayonnaise. There is also a siphon gun used to lather up soda to keep their fried chicken burger crisp enough for at least 45 minutes.

It also takes the chef and his assistant four hours to prep a kilogram of hand-cut fries that seem oblong, neatly cut and steady.

Abhiram has interned at a number of restaurants in Chennai but his vision was to work at a restaurant with a Michelin star. He applied to over a 100 restaurants across the world to finally be accepted at Restaurant 108, a restaurant from the world-famous Noma and Kristian Baumann in Copenhagen. He worked here for a quarter of a year.

We hence see a smattering of micro greens on the burgers. The chives atop the vegetarian and chicken croquets are seasoned with a hint of garlic, a much needed hint of freshness that cuts through the fried chicken and cheese ball. The restaurant also works with sauces that are a welcome break from the bland mayonnaise and ketchup served at other popular restaurant chains. 

Fried chicken burger

Fried chicken burger | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The burgers might require some additional flavours to spice things up and the fries could use a little less time in the fryer. They are after all, located only some 200 metres away from the nearest McDonald’s where the burgers sell rapidly. However, their pita pockets — both mushroom and chicken — served with a mint cilantro chutney, herbed Mayo and a fresh coleslaw remains a clear winner. The wheat pita made in-house is soft and warm too. Their honey and harbanero-laced wings also provides a late sweet and spicy kick.

They are also looking to serve cold coffee, the only beverage on their menu soon.

Madras Kitchen Studio somehow throws one back to the times when Chennai had only Pupil and Eatalica as reliable burger joints for college-goers and young adults to hang out. This time, with some capers and chives to upgrade the palette.

