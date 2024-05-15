Chennai | The Brew Room celebrates 10 years of coffee and conversation

For the first few months after they started, Nivruti Reddy recalls how she would find small notes left behind, doodled and scribbled on napkins at The Brew Room. “There would be feedback, sometimes just a warm greeting, praise for our service staff, or even lines of poetry,” she says.

There is a lot that has remained comfortingly constant at one of Chennai’s favourite haunts for coffee connoisseurs. Tucked away near the entrance of Savera Hotel, The Brew Room marked a decade of serving up their signature coffee brews and more, on May 10. Ten years later, the cafe still sees a mix — those who know exactly how they want their hot or cold brew, some who visit every single day to work in a favourite corner, and others who want a plate of their signature eggs benedict, or a warm blondie.

On a Tuesday afternoon, the cafe is packed. There are business meetings going on in hushed tones over open laptops, a family enjoying dessert, and a large group of young doctors in scrubs — the source of raucous laughter that fills the air every few minutes. We dig into their classics, a cold latte, perfect for a balmy Chennai day, and a slice of the carrot cake in a cloud of cream cheese frosting.

Meeting Marc Tormo of Marc’s Coffee Roasters in Auroville ten years ago and revelling in his passion for celebrating the Indian coffee bean set the trajectory for The Brew Room to delve into single origin coffee, and all the different ways to brew. “We went beyond what was already available in the city back then, and introduced a vacuum syphon coffee maker, a chemex, and even a 16-hour cold drip. Our first few months became all about interacting with the customers, explaining what we were doing and encouraging them to play around with taste profiles. We had a lot of fun,” says Nivruti. The cafe continues to source coffee, roasted in small batches from Marc’s, something they believe has ensured they provide an unparalleled coffee experience.

From then to now, The Brew Room continues to have a bar-like set up, where you can interact with the barista, choose from a light, medium, or dark roast after which the beans are ground fresh. The walls there have their coffee makers and equipment all on display, and the baristas are only too happy to explain should you need assistance picking the right brew for your palette. Not too far away are a selection of cakes on display, including their famed old fashioned chocolate cake, carrot cake and brownies. Wanting to serve up a good continental breakfast spread was a driving force and several favourites continue to be available despite many new additions over the years. Alongside their pastas, burgers and salads, is also a vegan menu which is among their more recent additions.

The cafe over the years has become a haven of sorts, for writers, painters, and even those who want to quietly read by themselves, and this was instrumental in how the space has expanded as well.

When you walk past the white picket fence leading to the garden where tables are ensconced in white cabanas, there is now a large glass structure. This is their second indoor seating area, in addition to their original cafe space which has the coffee bar, with sunlight streaming in. Operational since December last year, the newer space is packed on a Tuesday afternoon, thanks to the air-conditioning allowing people to enjoy the sunlight. From around forty seats when they started, the cafe can now seat over ninety people, having also added tables at the back for another outdoor seating area.

Having forayed into catering for events, ranging from baby showers to sip-and-paint parties over the last year, The Brew Room marked their 10-year milestone with the launch of The Big Picnic, their official catering wing. The funds raised from their anniversary event, was donated to coffee farmers.

“What has worked for us is staying consistent, and the fact that we haven’t chased fads. Having always believed in keeping it simple, we want people to walk in, not feel intimidated or overwhelmed about what to pick, and simply relax with their beverage or food,” Nivruti says. Having envisioned the space as something akin to one’s living room, The Brew Room has been exactly that, for a decade now.

The Brew Room is at Savera Hotel, Dr Radha Krishnan Salai, Mylapore. Contact 044 28114700