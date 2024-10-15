GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cheesy, messy, patty melts sandwiches in Hyderabad

If you love bread, if you cannot resist cheese, then you cannot say no to these patty melt sandwiches at Ci Gusta in Hyderabad

Published - October 15, 2024 02:31 pm IST

  • Restaurant Ci Gusta
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Cost ₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
 Lamb Croquette patty melt at Ci Gusta

 Lamb Croquette patty melt at Ci Gusta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Bread is the butter of your soul? Do you love cheese unconditionally? Then you cannot miss the patty melt sandwiches at Ci Gusta. What makes the sandwiches a delight at every bite is the brioche bread, a French bread baked with egg and butter; a process which gives it a rich and tender crumb. The patty comes between two slices, drizzled with delectable in-house sauces and just one crunchy leaf of lettuce. Personally, I prefer to set aside the leaf, but fibre is important, the chef points out. So I let it be when I am enjoying my lamb croquette, particularly the ‘just the right amount’ of sauce in the sandwich; allowing the eater to relish the bread, patty and lettuce leaf as well. The patty melt comes with gochujang (Korean chilli paste) mayo.

The sandwich is attractive too, because the brioche slices are baked in the traditional loaf shape and not as square blocks. These six patty melt sandwiches come in three vegetarian and three non-vegetarian versions. First I tried the lamb patty melt.

Patty melt caesar chicken

Patty melt caesar chicken | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

A word of caution: you cannot think of an aesthetic photograph while enjoying this sandwich. Forget the lipstick, grab some tissues and be seated with your back to the crowd.

Open your mouth wide and bite into the sandwich. That is when you know why it is named patty melt. The patty melts in your mouth; though it is slightly crumb fried, it is gooey and melts in the centre.

Chef Naresh explains, “To get to the melt-in-your-mouth patty we cook the lamb meat (from the leg) for 24 hours. Then it is mashed with cheese and herb. We have some in-house sauces. They are Gochujang mayo, chipotle and caesar.”

The non-veg patty melts are chipotle BBQ chicken, caesar chicken and lamb croquette; the vegetarian melts are hot sauce tofu, beyond meat and pesto cottage cheese. Sandwiches are served with peri peri fries and pickled cucumber.

Sandwiches are priced at ₹429

