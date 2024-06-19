From the outside, Cahyo cafe in RS Puram might appear unassuming, but a closer look reveals its true character. Stepping inside, diners are greeted with three distinct dining areas, each catering to a different mood. On our lunch visit, the allure of the verdant outdoor garden area was undeniable. However, that afternoon’s heat and humidity convinced us otherwise.

Intrigued by the prospect of a subterranean dining experience, we ventured into the kugai (cave). Dimly lit and cool, this meticulously designed space offered an intimate setting. While unique, the cave-like atmosphere proved a touch too close for comfort for one of my colleagues, whose mind drifted towards horror houses instead of culinary delights. With a touch of amusement (and, perhaps, a silent vow to avoid spelunking trips in the future), we retreated to the cosy indoor dining area, opting for the comfort of air conditioning. While a few houseflies, likely recent escapees from the nearby garden, managed to find their way indoors, the overall ambience was pleasant and inviting.

Cahyo’s founder, Jaykumar, tells us the cave is a hit with both couples and kids. Originally intended as a guest house (talk about a cosy sleepover!), he stumbled upon this idea of converting the space into a cave-like setup thanks to a friend’s suggestion. “Why not?” he said, according to the man himself. And that “why not” has become Cahyo’s biggest USP.

Parched and yearning for refreshment, we dove headfirst into the beverage menu. Cahyo’s signature mocktails arrived like a mid-summer drizzle. The Adipoli Martini, with its vibrant mix of Kafir lime and litchi juice, was a delightful explosion of flavours, leaving our palates feeling like they’d just jumped into a cosy private pool. While the Buddy Mary looked gorgeously fruity with dragon fruit and crushed strawberry, it was way too sweeter.

The first starter from Cahyo’s newly launched menu was the nanjing honey chilli lotus stem. It offered a delightful textural contrast. On the one hand, you had the wok-tossed lotus stem bites, each a spicy, satisfying crunch. You were then serenaded by a sweet and tangy honey chilli sauce, a well-contrasting flavour combo. The dish also had a generous sprinkle of sesame seeds and peanut crumble, adding a nuttiness. It was a starter that set the bar high.

Next, chef Sreejesh Vijayan, who seemed to have an evident passion for prawns, presented us with a veritable crustacean parade.

But the best among the prawn dishes were the sugarcane prawns and rubyan meshwi.

In the first, fresh, succulent prawns were marinated in a secret sauce, then skewered onto sugarcane stalks and grilled to perfection. The result? a rainbow of textures and flavours — the crispness of the sugarcane, the tender flesh of the prawns, and a creamy, lemon-herb sauce that tied everything together. Each bite was a delightful revelation, showcasing the chef’s skill and attention to detail.

We secretly groaned at yet another prawn dish (the third in a row) when the chef gave us rubyan meshwi. But it was among Cahyo’s best. Succulent prawns were chargrilled to smoky perfection and then bathed in a zesty spice blend with our taste buds doing a happy dance. The interplay of smoky char, juicy prawns, and the vibrant spice mix was a flavour fiesta that left us wanting more. Served with a side of French fries and a house salad, it was a dish that offered a satisfying balance of indulgence and freshness.

For the main course, we opted for the cottage cheese cordon bleu steak, a testament to Cahyo’s playful fusion approach. The pan-fried cottage cheese, perfectly seasoned and surprisingly flavourful, stood in for the traditional veal in this dish. Paired with a tangy lemon cheese sauce, a bed of microgreens, and a side of tomato pilaf, it was a vegetarian dish that satisfied on all fronts.

Having reached a comfortable satiety, we initially hesitated to explore the dessert menu. However, the whimsical name ‘Drunken Pear’ piqued our curiosity, and we decided to indulge. A poached pear infused with fresh cream was bathed in a luxurious non-alcoholic red wine and a combination of fruit juices. A dollop of vanilla ice cream — provided visual and gustatory contrast. It was so good that we lingered a tad too long over that final bite. Let’s just say that by the time we emerged, blinking, from Cahyo, we were in a full-fledged food coma, dreaming of dancing prawns and drunk pears.