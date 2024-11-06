Modern Indian restaurants are often a hit and miss. We Indians are purists when it comes to our traditional recipes, so fusion is a touchy subject. When I hear about Gaia, a new restaurant in Bengaluru serving progressive vegetarian cuisine, I am curious to see what they do with the menu. Bengaluru needs more upscale vegetarian restaurants, and JP Nagar is the ideal neighbourhood for it. Curated by chef Shreyas Bhat, the menu is a mix of Indian and global dishes.

Gaia is located opposite Khmer Kitchen. The interiors of the restaurant are aesthetically pleasing. An earthy green and brown colour palette, and design elements inspired by earthship style of architecture, create a strong connection to the theme of mother nature.

A selection of starters come to the table. Mushroom galouti pâté on toast is one of my favourites. The creamy pâté is rich and the topping of a spicy mushroom pickle adds a brightness to the dish. The shakarkand fries that come next are moreish. The sweet potato batons have a dusting of a kaffir lime spice mix and served with a spicy Asian Tobandjan mayo, and we keep going back for more.

Hot from the tandoor

From their ‘koela’, aka tandoor section, we try the tandoor smoked root vegetables. “We cook different types of root vegetables. And serve them on a bed of baingan bharta hummus,” Bhat explains. The result is an interesting play on textures with charred beetroot, potatoes and carrots, and the creamy yet smoky hummus. Another standout dish is the sarson ka saag kulcha. The fresh bread is topped with a vibrant sarson ka saag gravy, and dollops of white butter. The jaggery that it is served with balances the bitter notes in the greens.

One dish that I am not a fan of is the pumpkin sando. Plump cutlets of pumpkin in a Japanese style sandwich. While the cutlets are tasty on their own, the sandwich falls apart when I try to take a bite.

A classic naan and curry affair

The starters take inspiration from Japanese, Mexican, Chinese and European, the mains at Gaia are mostly Indian and Asian classics. We keep it simple. A rice dish, Subz Tehri, a couple of naans and a gravy. The tehri is a pulao like dish from the north. The rice was cooked with veggies such as zucchini, peas, and cauliflower. A special mention to the flavourful raita it is served with. The shahi kofta is unique because of its sweet and sour yellow gravy. The vegetable dumplings are cooked perfectly, and pair excellently with the butter naans.

Gaia succeeds in what it sets out to do, making vegetarian food fun, modern and progressive. The chic interiors are an added plus.

₹2,400 for two. At JP Nagar, 6th phase. For more details, call 7090199111