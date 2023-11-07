Burma Burma, an exclusive Burmese restaurant opens in Hyderabad

November 07, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

Walking into a Burmese restaurant, one wonders how a khow suey without meat would taste. Well, there is much more to Burmese food than khow suey, as I discover. And when I, an avowed non-vegetarian, devoured the vegetarian food, you can rest assured about the restaurant’s flavour profile.

But first, Burma Burma restaurant and tea room. This ten-year-old brand with a presence in Mumbai, NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata was founded by childhood friends Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta. Burma Burma is the only organised restaurant chain in the country known for its exclusive Burmese cuisine served in a contemporary setting coupled with hand-picked teas. Its roots lie in food nostalgia. Ankit’s mother was born in Myanmar, so he grew up eating authentic Burmese dishes she made at home. While Chinese, Thai have been explored extensively, this third generation hotelier wondered why not a Burmese outlet. Thereafter, he established his first restaurant in Mumbai, followed by Gurgaon, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Noida, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Hyderabad is the tenth outlet.

In Hyderabad, the warm and welcoming colourful palette is complemented by the hand-painted stone floor, the wicker weave walls papers and hand-painted table tops.

Once I am seated, a Mohinga Noodle Soup, the national dish of Burma, is served. It is lemongrass infused lentil and banana stem soup with rice vermicelli and crisps. Having banana stem in a soup was a novel experience; it adds a bit of crunch to the soup and since it is porous, it beautifully soaks in flavours of the lentil and the spices.

And then came the Tea leaf, avocado salad. A salad where avocado slices, with veggies like crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, crunchy nuts, toasted sesame seeds and fried garlic are tossed in fermented tea leaves paste. The dish is not for those who are not a big fan of fermented food. In other words, this is a ‘grown-up people’s’ salad.

But then Burmese cuisine, Ankit says, uses a lot of fermented ingredients. Also, the cuisine’s flavour profile has hints of coconut milk, kafir lime and lots of ginger, yet it tastes nothing like Thai food.

The medium-spicy fare ranges from steamed buns (paukse) to parathas (palathas) and salads (thoke) with fermented tea leaves and even a Samuza Soup.

Next I was served Pan-fried rice dumplings, a dish of pan-fried rice flour shells with white pea and sesame, topped with raw papaya salad tossed in tamarind dressing, the most interesting finger food one can order. So is the Crunchy Shiitake Finger; here,semolina and hemp-seed are used to coat shiitake mushroom, which is fried crisp and served with creamy cashew and bandel cheese dip.

Another unique thing about Burma Burma is the avoidance of paneer and dairy cheese; they use tofu and tohu (chickpea paneer) instead. The use of such traditional ingredients make almost 80% of the dishes in Burma Burma vegan-friendly. So, it is with finger-sized Chilly Tangy Chickpea Tohu, a dish that originated from the Shan region, prepared in tangy sauce with a spicy tinge.

Finally came the famous ‘Oh No Khowsuey’, the signature dish, which is a fragrant and creamy coconut milk curry infused with lemongrass and tamarind, with diced Asian vegetables and served with noodles of one’s choice. Delicious.

The cuisine is characterised by sour, spicy and robust flavours with kaffir limes, balachaung peppers, sunflower seeds and laphet. Indigenous Burmese ingredients, typical of their local household cooking such as Bandel cheese, Pickled Plum, Balachaung peppers and Laphet, which are sourced from Burma, promise to transport you to the streets of Yangon.

To make me try a couple of other dishes, a mustard edamame rice of the Mon tribe was served with Water Chestnut, Tofu and Lotus Stem Stir Fry. While the rice hit the right spots for a rice lover, the gravy was a tad too sweet for my palate. I also asked for banana leaf-wrapped sticky rice with brown onion and chilli. I recommend it.

Between courses, what kept me busy was a series of bubble teas. They are not too sweet, is flavourful and a must-try if you are visiting Burma Burma with kids and youngsters.

Burma Burma restaurant and tea room opened in Hyderabad on November 1, 2023.