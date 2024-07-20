GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bonalu fest showcases flavours of Telangana

A special brunch at The Park gives diners a peek into Telangana’s regional flavours

Updated - July 20, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
Food at the Bonalu fest at The Park, Hyderabad

Food at the Bonalu fest at The Park, Hyderabad

Bonalu festival in Telangana is an occasion for families to visit each other’s homes and celebrate with a feast. During this annual festival, after worshipping Goddess Mahankali by offering a bonam (offering), families indulge in a feast. Unlike most other festivals, the Bonalu feast has non-vegetarian food as the mainstay. This is when traditional Telangana food specialities come to the fore.

The Park Somajiguda is holding a special Bonalu food festival where Chef Satya Pandari and his team work to ensure that guests enjoy authentic Telangana dishes with homely flavours. Chef Satya says, “We have decided to keep everything, from the choice of dishes to their look, absolutely regional. The festival is a way of showcasing Telangana delicacies.” 

How hype-local has the chef gone while deciding the menu? “Liver fry, mutton pulusu, kaju chicken pakoda, fish fry, dappalam and jaggery rice,” he shares. The dishes are well thought out, with the team also working on combinations to make it an ideal feast. 

Food at the Bonalu fest at The Park, Hyderabad

Food at the Bonalu fest at The Park, Hyderabad

“We have done boti with dappalam — a stew with vegetables or non-veg pieces cooked in tamarind pulp with a bit of rice flour added as a thickening agent. In our dappalam, we used the goat’s offal, which is a local delicacy. It is spicy, of course, but flavourful too,” explains the chef.

Food at the Bonalu fest at The Park, Hyderabad

Food at the Bonalu fest at The Park, Hyderabad

He brought out small portions of everything for me to taste. I started with chicken kaju pakoda and quickly changed course when liver fry, mutton pulusu, dappalam, and goat head curry were brought out. The dappalam was a semi-thick gravy with pieces of offal in it. It is flavourful for sure, but not a dish for those who only relish chicken.

The goat head curry was a bit spicier and went well with puri, even though it was supposed to be had with bagara rice. I enjoyed the mutton pulusu with bagara rice. It was a non-veg feast all the way.

Just as I was worrying about the high spice intake in a single meal, the chef brought out bellam-annam (jaggery rice), double ka meetha and semiya payasam. The bellam annam is the only sweet offered at traditional bonalu, and is not to be confused with bellam payasam. Bellam-annam is simply rice cooked with plain jaggery. Having tasted it for the first time, I liked it. The double ka meetha was too sweet for me, and I skipped the semiya payasam. 

The Bonalu food fest is on two Sundays, July 21 and July 28, for brunch at Aqua, The Park in Somajiguda.

Related Topics

food / food and dining (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.