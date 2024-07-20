Bonalu fest showcases flavours of Telangana

Bonalu festival in Telangana is an occasion for families to visit each other’s homes and celebrate with a feast. During this annual festival, after worshipping Goddess Mahankali by offering a bonam (offering), families indulge in a feast. Unlike most other festivals, the Bonalu feast has non-vegetarian food as the mainstay. This is when traditional Telangana food specialities come to the fore.

The Park Somajiguda is holding a special Bonalu food festival where Chef Satya Pandari and his team work to ensure that guests enjoy authentic Telangana dishes with homely flavours. Chef Satya says, “We have decided to keep everything, from the choice of dishes to their look, absolutely regional. The festival is a way of showcasing Telangana delicacies.”

How hype-local has the chef gone while deciding the menu? “Liver fry, mutton pulusu, kaju chicken pakoda, fish fry, dappalam and jaggery rice,” he shares. The dishes are well thought out, with the team also working on combinations to make it an ideal feast.

“We have done boti with dappalam — a stew with vegetables or non-veg pieces cooked in tamarind pulp with a bit of rice flour added as a thickening agent. In our dappalam, we used the goat’s offal, which is a local delicacy. It is spicy, of course, but flavourful too,” explains the chef.

He brought out small portions of everything for me to taste. I started with chicken kaju pakoda and quickly changed course when liver fry, mutton pulusu, dappalam, and goat head curry were brought out. The dappalam was a semi-thick gravy with pieces of offal in it. It is flavourful for sure, but not a dish for those who only relish chicken.

The goat head curry was a bit spicier and went well with puri, even though it was supposed to be had with bagara rice. I enjoyed the mutton pulusu with bagara rice. It was a non-veg feast all the way.

Just as I was worrying about the high spice intake in a single meal, the chef brought out bellam-annam (jaggery rice), double ka meetha and semiya payasam. The bellam annam is the only sweet offered at traditional bonalu, and is not to be confused with bellam payasam. Bellam-annam is simply rice cooked with plain jaggery. Having tasted it for the first time, I liked it. The double ka meetha was too sweet for me, and I skipped the semiya payasam.

The Bonalu food fest is on two Sundays, July 21 and July 28, for brunch at Aqua, The Park in Somajiguda.