ADVERTISEMENT

Bon fiction and La Folie create A Night in Amsterdam, a limited edition chocolate bar

Published - May 18, 2024 06:25 pm IST

A limited edition chocolate bar created by two different brands for the first time

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah

Love inscribed on the limited edition ‘A Night in Amsterdam’ chocolate bar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bon Fiction, one of India’s craft chocolates from Rajamundhry in Andhra Pradesh , has announced its newest collaboration. Named ‘A Night in Amsterdam,’ the limited edition chocolate bar is in partnership with La Folie from Mumbai. The creation stems from an encounter between Sanjana Patel of La Folie and Akhil Grandhi of Bon Fiction during a Chocoa 2024 meet in Amsterdam. A Night in Amsterdam, the chocolate bar is a tribute to self-love and the belief that love transcends all boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Love is Love, their theme for Valentine’s Day in February, expressed the brands’ outlook to inclusivity and acceptance.  

Speaking about the collaboration, Akhil Grandhi says, “As we strolled around central Amsterdam, we came across a brass plate beside a church. The brass artwork named Borstplaat or breastplate, was a homage to the city’s sex workers. While reading it Sanjana and I realised we were on the same campaign, though we are unaware of it then.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

The packaging of ‘A Night in Amsterdam’, a 72% dark chocolate bar created together by La Folie and Bon Fiction | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

When Sanjana put forward the idea of collaboration, Akhil was thrilled, especially at the idea of the unprecedented coming together of two brands to create a limited edition chocolate bar. The 72% dark chocolate bar has love inscribed on one of its side.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The chocolate bar features fruity and frisky tasting notes of raspberries in a blend of Guatemalan cacao and cacao from Bon Fiction’s farms in the Godavari region. Akhil adds, “We suggested the flavour profile and the team at La Folie created it using Bon Fiction’s cacao beans and a mix of white chocolate and raspberry.” 

A night in Amsterdam is available on the websites of both the brands. Bonfiction’s store in Novotel Hyderabad HICC, and on Indian Craft Chocolate’s exclusive shelf in Bengaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US