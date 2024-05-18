GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bon fiction and La Folie create A Night in Amsterdam, a limited edition chocolate bar

A limited edition chocolate bar created by two different brands for the first time

Published - May 18, 2024 06:25 pm IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
Love inscribed on the limited edition ‘A Night in Amsterdam’ chocolate bar

Love inscribed on the limited edition ‘A Night in Amsterdam’ chocolate bar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bon Fiction, one of India’s craft chocolates from Rajamundhry in Andhra Pradesh , has announced its newest collaboration. Named ‘A Night in Amsterdam,’ the limited edition chocolate bar is in partnership with La Folie from Mumbai. The creation stems from an encounter between Sanjana Patel of La Folie and Akhil Grandhi of Bon Fiction during a Chocoa 2024 meet in Amsterdam. A Night in Amsterdam, the chocolate bar is a tribute to self-love and the belief that love transcends all boundaries.

‘Love is Love, their theme for Valentine’s Day in February, expressed the brands’ outlook to inclusivity and acceptance.  

Speaking about the collaboration, Akhil Grandhi says, “As we strolled around central Amsterdam, we came across a brass plate beside a church. The brass artwork named Borstplaat or breastplate, was a homage to the city’s sex workers. While reading it Sanjana and I realised we were on the same campaign, though we are unaware of it then.” 

The packaging of ‘A Night in Amsterdam’, a 72% dark chocolate bar created together by La Folie and Bon Fiction

The packaging of ‘A Night in Amsterdam’, a 72% dark chocolate bar created together by La Folie and Bon Fiction | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

When Sanjana put forward the idea of collaboration, Akhil was thrilled, especially at the idea of the unprecedented coming together of two brands to create a limited edition chocolate bar. The 72% dark chocolate bar has love inscribed on one of its side.

The chocolate bar features fruity and frisky tasting notes of raspberries in a blend of Guatemalan cacao and cacao from Bon Fiction’s farms in the Godavari region. Akhil adds, “We suggested the flavour profile and the team at La Folie created it using Bon Fiction’s cacao beans and a mix of white chocolate and raspberry.” 

A night in Amsterdam is available on the websites of both the brands. Bonfiction’s store in Novotel Hyderabad HICC, and on Indian Craft Chocolate’s exclusive shelf in Bengaluru.

