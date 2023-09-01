September 01, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

Are you the sort who beats summer blues with chilled beer? Bira 91, known for its bottled craft beer, has launched its taproom in Gurugram’s DLF CyberHub with 16 varieties of beer on tap.

I walk into a sprawling 3,700 square-foot space with brick walls and colourful murals depicting the various stages of brewing craft beer. Seating 120 people, with a small outdoor section as well, this is Bira’s first taproom in Delhi NCR and third in the country. (Its other two taprooms are located in Bengaluru.)

The 21-foot long bar with 16 taps includes four ‘guest’ beers, which will keep changing. At present, it includes four beers — Punk IPA, Lost Lager, Planet Ale and Hazy Jane Neipa — from BrewDog, a Scottish beer brand that opened in Gurugram in 2022.

While the Punk IPA is a bold and hoppy beer, Lost Lager is crisp and refreshing and Hazy Jane Neipa is an easy drinking smooth beer on the fruitier side. Guest taps are a rotating selection that the brewers pick from other craft breweries.

“We are excited to introduce Delhi NCR to Make Play Thursdays, where we release a new beer every week, actively engaging with consumers to gather feedback,” explains Ankur Jain, founder and CEO at Bira 91.

Bira 91 introduced India to its bottled craft beer in 2015 and opened its first taproom on its fifth anniversary (in February 2020) in the beer capital of India — Bengaluru’s Koramangala. Two years later, in July 2022, the brand opened its second taproom in the city’s Kempegowda International Airport. The most popular beer served at both the taprooms is Hefeweizen followed by Double IPA and millet sour. As for new beer, Azacca IPA is winning by a lot.

I settle down for a tasting with a flight of beer — Hefeweizen, IPA, Millet Pale Ale and Malabar Stout. With a low alcohol content of 5%, Hefeweizen is an easy drinking German wheat beer, and the bestseller at the brand’s taprooms in Bengaluru. It is hazy with a dry finish and fruity from banana and clove yeast. Their India Pale Ale (IPA) is made with pomelo, so it has a welcome burst of citrus.

At a time when millets are getting pride of place inside menus and on tables, I was not surprised that next in line was the Millet Pale Ale, made of pearl millets.

“We celebrated the year of millets in our own way by making four beers from millets,” says Harshvardhan Jhadav, head innovation brewer at Bira 91. This one was hoppy with aromas of pine. Lastly, I sample the Malabar stout which is perfect for coffee lovers like me because it has hints of coffee sourced from South India’s Malabar hill region.

Cocktail variations

Sommelier Magandeep Singh has curated a range of cocktails. His take on a Bloody Mary is the Tomato Highball where Martini Fiero and Bianco replace vodka and the heavy tomato juice makes way for a vegetable consomme blended with tomato. So it is spicy and light, while retaining all the notes of a classic Bloody Mary.

There are eight house specials and four beer cocktails, like House Shandy (made of Bira 91 White, Sprite and fresh lime), Hot Stuff (which combines vodka, Bira 91 White, jalapeño and apple cider) and an enjoyable Cassia made with masala tea, Jim Beam whisky, ginger wine and vodka. They also have sharing cocktails that arrive in a pretty ceramic tea pot.

Indian food meets global cuisine

Discussing the menu, chef Vicky Ratnani says “the entire concept is Indian grill meets global bar.” The Portobello Frites, made with portobello mushrooms coated with a spice rub, are a great replacement for the usual potato fries. This is followed by the DIY tacos where three soft shell tacos are paired with crisp chicken tenders, salsa and guacamole.

Chef Ratnani has also introduced a range of burgers that pair well with the beer. The lamb chapli is a monster burger with a fat patty of kebab, pickled onions and cheese topped with a fried egg. It is juicy and delicious but messy to eat. Many Delhiites will be pleased with the butter chicken slider that comes with the city’s favourite “makhani” sauce.

At 2G, Building 10-A, Ground Floor, CyberHub, Gurgaon; 11am to 2am; Cost for two: ₹1,500 plus taxes