Bengaluru’s Radio Bar is a trip down memory lane

Bengaluru’s hang out culture is expanding, from lively karaoke nights to soulful melodies of live bands echoing through pubs, the city is witnessing a harmonious fusion that combines great food with music presenting delights for both your taste buds and ears. The latest on the block is the Mumbai-based Radio Bar, which has opened its first outlet in Bellandur for music aficionados in the city.

As we entered the space, the atmosphere was brimming with songs from the early 2000s that instantly felt like a trip down memory lane. The décor is a homage to retro charm, with CDs and cassettes adorning the walls. Cassette players are used as decorative pieces ready to remind people of pre-Spotify times. Yellow lights that resemble vinyl records, a vintage curved bar counter and black and white checkered flooring bring back memories a jazz club vibe.

The menu has incorporated all classic bar snacks like the street-style chanachur, Bombay kanda bhajji and popcorn chicken. Awaiting our food order, we kicked off the evening with cocktails, a classic Cosmopolitan, a must-have if you are a cocktail lover.

We started our meal with popcorn chicken, a dish that goes well with any drink that you pick up and a must-try at Radio Bar. We then tried the mutton keema pav. The minced mutton with onion, tomatoes and aromatic spices will transport to you some a Irani Cafe in Mumbai.

While we gorged on the food, a small crowd had already gathered around the singer humming the timeless ‘Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein’ from Padosan. The song, which at first seemed to attract people of a certain vintage, gradually brought youngsters to the dance floor. Requests followed for songs by Kishore Kumar, Arijit Singh and KK, with the music adding to the vibrant mood.

Geeting back to the food, we then tried Lucknowi seekh kebab, the finely ground spices were balanced well with minced mutton creating a perfect symphony of flavours.

We also tried tava potato ragda, a popular street food that combines crisp potato patties dipped in white peas curry topped with mint chutney and sev. It could be a perfect rainy day snack.

The sitafal ice cream for dessert was a surprise, while the classic cheese cake summed up our meal at Radio Bar.