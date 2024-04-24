Bengaluru’s IZA beckons you on a pan-Asian journey

April 24, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

If the words tom kha and teriyaki, sambal and Sichuan, sui mai and nasi goreng, conjure up a vision of a smorgasbord that is the Far East, then Iza should be on your bucket list. But, I am getting ahead of myself.

Iza is at Divyasree and once you get your bearings and step in, you will find it is a well-done space where both large parties and intimate gatherings will feel at home. Apparently, Iza is short for ‘Izakaya,’ which is Japanese for stay-drink-place; it is an invitation to get comfortable with food, family and friends, and that is exactly what we see unfolding around us.

Being a pan-Asian restaurant, the offerings at Iza are plenteous and diverse — the only problem you would face is trying to decide what to choose. Apart from the small eats and starters, the dim sums, baos and grills get a separate section of the menu card, to say nothing of the soups and salads.

Thankfully, the choices were made for us so all we had to do was enjoy the good, good food that came our way. The crispy chilli edamame is a great way to start things off. Browned garlic and almond flakes round out the punch that the chilli oil brings to fried edamame; it does quite well as a bar snack.

The dim sums here are a revelation — with 14 variants on the menu, the vegetarian options edge out non-veg ones by one! And honestly, given a chance I could make a meal just out of these choices alone. We tried the wild mushroom and truffle, chicken and blue pea, and spicy prawn and kaffir lime dim sums.

Each of these were delicious by themselves and came with sauces that enhanced their taste. What really stood out for us was that the dim sums came in beautiful vibrant shades instead of the now boring, off-white that is the norm. And while colour does not always affect taste, it certainly influences perception. And that is another thing about Iza; everything is so aesthetically laid out — from the way food is plated to their simple table linen and décor.

The Singaporean cereal prawns were a bit bland despite the curry powder and fried chilli tempering, though the prawn itself was soft and succulent. The duck spring roll, spiced with hoisin and served with chilli plum sauce, is for those who enjoy a smidgen of sweetness with their spice. Duck too, is an acquired taste, so order it only if your palate is accustomed to either one or both.

Next up, was the uramaki. For those not in the know, uramaki is regular sushi turned inside out with the rice on the outside. Those in the know would be quite pleased to know that Iza’s sushi offerings have a menu of their own, with hand rolls, sashimi and nigiri again in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

We had the asparagus and truffle uramaki as well as the shrimp and salmon nikkei uramaki, and both were distinctly flavourful.

After all this, it was hard to settle for a main course, and it was not because we were already quite full. We had only scratched the surface of the menu at Iza — there were still ramen bowls, baos and noodles, with their many variants to try, but that would have to wait for another day.

In the end, we did try their Asian egg fried rice paired with a Euro-Asian vegetable curry, which went very well together.

But no matter how full you feel, there is always room for dessert and IZA’s raindrop cake was no exception. The tender coconut jelly, water chestnuts and sweetened coconut milk made for a light and lovely ending to a splendid meal.