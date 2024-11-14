Bengaluru’s ITC Gardenia launches accessible, luxury tasting menus with Cajsa

It is eight hours to showtime. And 12 chefs are at work in one compact kitchen.

One rapidly chops through a large pile of onions, while another cuts precise segments out of oranges, which he has just zested. A third measures out flour, then she adds a dollop of softly melted butter into it. The onions will go into a soup, the orange zest into a surprisingly light spin on the French coq-au-vin. The flour will be made into translucent dim sum batter.

On a counter, the sous vide machine, dehydrator and Thermomix hum into action, cooking meat, intensifying flavours and stirring up rich sauces.

In the middle of it all, like the conductor of an orchestra, stands Chef Shubham Shinh, the head chef at Cajsa. Set at ITC Gardenia, Cajsa, which means pure in Greek, aims to put a fresh spin on global flavours, presenting their culinary gymnastics in the form of three tasting menus, with seven, nine, and 11 courses priced at ₹2,500, ₹3,000, and ₹3,500 respectively (without taxes.)

The group’s crown jewel, Avartana, has done this successfully with Southern India-inspired food, winning multiple awards along the way and expanding from Chennai to Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Colombo. Cajsa’s food is a complex web of European techniques, with a nod to molecular gastronomy and an occasional tribute to Bengaluru, its home town.

We try the nine-course tasting menu, and without giving away too many details, (since an element of surprise is the best seasoning for tasting menus) our food is cleverly executed and presented with a cheery flair that belies all the hard work behind the scenes. Executive chef of ITC Gardenia, Anuj Sood, who guided Cajsa’s team of 12 chefs, along with Manisha Bhasin, corporate executive chef of ITC hotels, explains that they aim to innovate with classical flavours, all the while keeping the food familiar.

For example, lobster from Kerala is sautéed in butter, after which it is immersed in a rich thermidor-inspired sauce and Bengal’s aromatic kasundi mustard. Served with a drizzle of herb oil and topped with gold leaf, it is deeply comforting, especially when mopped up with the flaky miniature croissant served beside it.

Like any good tasting menu, there is an element of fun as well. A spin on British fish and chips, for instance, with sea bass served on butter paper made to look like a newspaper, and finished with a vinegar spray. While the dish looks simple, it involves multiple culinary techniques, which includes using airy batter from a syphon, to keep the crust light. The diminutive spiral fries are carved with a paring knife, while holding them in place with chopsticks, after which they are par boiled with herb water, frozen and fried twice at different temperatures of optimum crunchiness.

While the rich Asparagus and corn soup is built in a similarly complex manner, the flavours are fairly straightforward. Similarly with the over-processed Cajsa Bloody Mary, clarified to a clear drink puddled with basil, which misses the punchiness of a traditional cocktail. Classics are classics for a reason: they always work. Changes must be made judiciously, not just for the sake of adding fancy techniques.

That said, Cajsa’s Eastern Old Fashioned is a tasty blend of whisky, ume plums, wasabi oil and citrus foam. And my favourite course is a simple potted mushroom pate, oozing umami. The team is on the right track, focussing on concentrating flavours using dehydration, fermentation, and old-fashioned slow cooking.

Desserts are imaginative, and include an artistically constructed faux banana made with cinnamon cremaux and served with a salty-sweet miso caramel ice-cream. The dish uses banana pulp, skin, and flowers, underlining the kitchen’s commitment to cutting back on food waste.

Cajsa, with its soothing beige decor, aims to highlight flavour, unhindered by geography: it is an interesting experiment. Competitively priced, it is likely to keep improving given the advantages of location and setting. It is also refreshing to see an energetic young team being supported and allowed to experiment in an established luxury hotel chain. How young? Twenty-nine year old Shubham looks around and says, “I’m the oldest here.”

Cajsa is at ITC Gardenia, 1, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru 560025. Call 080-47665600 for reservations. Open for dinner only, and diners can opt for seven, nine, and 11 courses priced at ₹2,500, ₹3,000, and ₹3,500 respectively (without taxes.)