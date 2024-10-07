Bengaluru’s first aviation-inspired cocktail experience at Runway 27

G-Force Cosmo, Aerial Ace, Inverted Jet, Low Altitude, if you think these words seem familiar to anything or everything that involves flying, you are probably right. These are not just reminiscent of aviation jargon you heard at a museum — but names of actual cocktails that Bengaluru’s latest aviation inspired taproom has to offer.

Just when you thought Bengaluru’s dining scene could not be more innovative, Runway 27, at Yemalur takes it to a new height — offering its diners a unique experience with a stunning view of the HAL Airport Runway, where you can watch planes fly over you while you sip on their cheekily named Top Gun Tea or the bold Tom Stunt.

This 1500-square-feet expansive venue offers an eclectic blend of aviation inspired interiors paired with a relaxed bar atmosphere. Set across two floors, the venue offers both indoors and alfresco dining seating. The wood-toned interior exudes warmth while the open balcony that wraps around the space offers a refreshing outdoor vibe.

The culinary and cocktail magic is curated by chef Sombir Choudhary and bar-in-chief Avinash Kapoli, the names behind the legendary SOKA and Jamming Goat.

We started with their aviation cocktails, G-Force Cosmo, a vodka-based cocktail with summer berries, hibiscus cascara, vegan foam and citrus, a perfect starter if you are looking for something on a sweeter note. For a boozier punch we tried Russian Maffia, true to its name the cocktail blends three types of vodka, vanilla vodka, expresso vodka, orange vodka and pinnacle dew.

We then tried their Top Gun Tea, a refreshing concoction of tequila, salted lime, passion fruit and soda water.

The food menu features highlights including, ‘Pre-Flight Snacks,’ ‘First Class Soups,’ ‘Take-Off Starters,’ and ‘Final Destination Desserts.’ We tried our hands on some of their bar snacks, starting with char grilled chicken wings, the smoky, slightly crisp exterior giving way to a tender meat inside, complimented well with the cocktails, a good start to the meal.

Next a surprising take on a bar snack and something I have never tried before, at least at a bar in Bengaluru was the Calcutta style chicken chop. A chop which translates to croquettes are these spicy chicken keema balls coated in bread crumps and then deep fried and served with kasundi sauce (mustard mayo). Kudos to the chef the chicken chops were cooked to perfection, the slightly flaky exterior and a moist chicken filling inside, paired perfectly with piquant kasundi, a well-balanced start that set the tone for the rest of the evening.

If you are vegetarian and confused on what to order, the cream cheese chilli bhajji can be a good option, a modern take on traditional chilli bhajji, the crispy bhajji goes well with the salty cream cheese filling inside.

From the mains we opted for Aslam butter chicken and butter naan, a combination approved by millions worldwide now, a dish that transcends borders, the chicken was juicy, and the sauce had just the right amount of sweetness.

Even after you think you had copious amount of food, you can never really satiate your taste buds until you have dessert. For the dessert we went with what was suggested to us, a classic tiramisu and apple pie with toffee sauce and vanilla ice cream, as nice as the portion size looked, both tasted equally good and can be opted for your final destination.

Yemalur Main Rd, Marathahalli Village, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560037

Cost for two ₹1500 including alcohol

Reservations: reservego.co, zomato.com, eazydiner.com