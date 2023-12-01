December 01, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

Playing host to a crowd of techies from three nearby IT parks — Cessna Business Park, Prestige Tech Park and Ecoworld around Kadubeesinahalli, Deck of Brews knows what it is doing. With an area that boasts of a strong IT crowd, it is here to serve craft beer and no-nonsense bar bites along with some spicy Telugu food to go with your pint.

Inspired by the concept of a deck of cards, Deck of Brews offers multi-level seating with long tables, creating a welcoming environment for team outings, corporate lunches, and evening gatherings with colleagues. Additionally, they provide large screens for broadcasting cricket matches during tournament days.

The architectural design incorporates niches that allow groups to enjoy an intimate atmosphere. Co-owner Prafulla Rayappagari explains, “The concept is to provide expansive spaces for large groups to have their own dedicated corners, which aligns with our primarily corporate clientele.”

Upon closer examination of the menu, which features both typical bar bites, it may initially appear to be just another brewery in north Bengaluru, offering the usual pub fare — fries, burgers, pizzas and pastas — alongside a Telugu culinary experience for those seeking a hint of spice with their beverage.

And just when you expect the ordinary and engage in casual conversation over a typical lunch, the spinach corn cheese dumpling makes its appearance, looking like it is on the guest list of Anna Wintour’s annual Met Gala dinner. For starters, someone’s really thought of the colour scheme on the plating — five neatly pleated purple dumplings with a gentle gold wash, assemble in a coconut milk based sauce — with a yellow that contrasts the purple, the gold shimmer and the red drizzle of chilli oil that turns into a pop of orange against the yellow sauce.

Next up are the chlorophyll croquettes, resembling a refined version of the hara bhara kebab in both appearance and taste. These croquettes are coated with crispy fried vermicelli, akin to a Gujarati sev roll, but with an indulgent layer of crisp sev coating. They are generously crowned with a dollop of sour cream and vegetarian caviar - some charcoal frozen with agar agar balls.

In terms of Telugu cuisine, the menu offers dishes such as miriyala mamsam vepudu, Andhra chili chicken, and karivepaku chicken vepudu, all served in generous portions, ensuring a fiery and spicy representation of Andhra flavours.

Whether it’s appetisers or main courses, the portion sizes are substantial. I would suggest seeking the staff’s recommendations instead of picking typical choices such as vada pav, pizza, and pasta. While my personal experience with pizza and pasta orders was less remarkable, the mini vada pavs were decent at best. I believe you might miss out on the restaurant’s true culinary gems if you stick to the usual, standard pub fare, as I initially did.

With the cocktails, as well, presentation is everything. “Women usually order cocktails here so the attempt is to make it look as attractive to them as we can,” says Prafulla. The smoked bourbon has a lovely smoked spice aroma and the gin based royal tea is exactly that, but prettier with a rose petal coating on the rim, red flowers and silver pearls. Their craft brews range include Belgian wit bier, weissbier, golden ale, Munich helles lager, American IPA and imperial stouts.

And if you are still missing that pretty image of the Met Gala chic dumpling, then the desserts will up that ante.

The royale biscoff serradura is a traditional Goan bisquiti with a cream-based custard swirl on top, complemented by sweet crackers and crushed bisquiti all around. As for the tiramisu, it has layered ladyfinger cookies, espresso, and mascarpone cheese, served on a bed of coffee chocolate sand, crowned with a chocolate honeycomb, and accompanied by a coffee-forward ice cream on the side. I was almost hesitant to disrupt the plating design, but I’m pleased I did because the taste truly lived up to the visual masterpiece. So, in dessert lingo, it’s a sweet ending that’s as good as it looks.