HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru’s Deck of Brews goes beyond pub grub

At this multi-level seating restaurant, inspired by playing cards, the menu includes fiery Andhra dishes such as miriyala mamsam vepudu, karivepaku chicken vepudu and a Met gala chic dumpling

December 01, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

  • Restaurant Deck of Brews
  • Cuisine Restobar
  • Cost ₹₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Swathi Nair
Swathi Nair
Deck of Brews, Bengaluru

Deck of Brews, Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Playing host to a crowd of techies from three nearby IT parks — Cessna Business Park, Prestige Tech Park and Ecoworld around Kadubeesinahalli, Deck of Brews knows what it is doing. With an area that boasts of a strong IT crowd, it is here to serve craft beer and no-nonsense bar bites along with some spicy Telugu food to go with your pint.

Inspired by the concept of a deck of cards, Deck of Brews offers multi-level seating with long tables, creating a welcoming environment for team outings, corporate lunches, and evening gatherings with colleagues. Additionally, they provide large screens for broadcasting cricket matches during tournament days.

The architectural design incorporates niches that allow groups to enjoy an intimate atmosphere. Co-owner Prafulla Rayappagari explains, “The concept is to provide expansive spaces for large groups to have their own dedicated corners, which aligns with our primarily corporate clientele.”

Upon closer examination of the menu, which features both typical bar bites, it may initially appear to be just another brewery in north Bengaluru, offering the usual pub fare — fries, burgers, pizzas and pastas — alongside a Telugu culinary experience for those seeking a hint of spice with their beverage.

Spinach corn cheese dumpling at Deck of Brews

Spinach corn cheese dumpling at Deck of Brews | Photo Credit: Swathi Nair

And just when you expect the ordinary and engage in casual conversation over a typical lunch, the spinach corn cheese dumpling makes its appearance, looking like it is on the guest list of Anna Wintour’s annual Met Gala dinner. For starters, someone’s really thought of the colour scheme on the plating — five neatly pleated purple dumplings with a gentle gold wash, assemble in a coconut milk based sauce — with a yellow that contrasts the purple, the gold shimmer and the red drizzle of chilli oil that turns into a pop of orange against the yellow sauce.

Next up are the chlorophyll croquettes, resembling a refined version of the hara bhara kebab in both appearance and taste. These croquettes are coated with crispy fried vermicelli, akin to a Gujarati sev roll, but with an indulgent layer of crisp sev coating. They are generously crowned with a dollop of sour cream and vegetarian caviar - some charcoal frozen with agar agar balls.

In terms of Telugu cuisine, the menu offers dishes such as miriyala mamsam vepudu, Andhra chili chicken, and karivepaku chicken vepudu, all served in generous portions, ensuring a fiery and spicy representation of Andhra flavours.

Guntur crab masala

Guntur crab masala | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Khara karibevu crab dry

Khara karibevu crab dry | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Whether it’s appetisers or main courses, the portion sizes are substantial. I would suggest seeking the staff’s recommendations instead of picking typical choices such as vada pav, pizza, and pasta. While my personal experience with pizza and pasta orders was less remarkable, the mini vada pavs were decent at best. I believe you might miss out on the restaurant’s true culinary gems if you stick to the usual, standard pub fare, as I initially did.

With the cocktails, as well, presentation is everything. “Women usually order cocktails here so the attempt is to make it look as attractive to them as we can,” says Prafulla. The smoked bourbon has a lovely smoked spice aroma and the gin based royal tea is exactly that, but prettier with a rose petal coating on the rim, red flowers and silver pearls. Their craft brews range include Belgian wit bier, weissbier, golden ale, Munich helles lager, American IPA and imperial stouts.

Dark chocolate hazelnut custard

Dark chocolate hazelnut custard | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Creme brule

Creme brule | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tiramisu at Deck of Brews, Bengaluru

Tiramisu at Deck of Brews, Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Swathi Nair

Royale biscoff serradura at Deck of Brews, Bengaluru

Royale biscoff serradura at Deck of Brews, Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Swathi Nair

And if you are still missing that pretty image of the Met Gala chic dumpling, then the desserts will up that ante.

The royale biscoff serradura is a traditional Goan bisquiti with a cream-based custard swirl on top, complemented by sweet crackers and crushed bisquiti all around. As for the tiramisu, it has layered ladyfinger cookies, espresso, and mascarpone cheese, served on a bed of coffee chocolate sand, crowned with a chocolate honeycomb, and accompanied by a coffee-forward ice cream on the side. I was almost hesitant to disrupt the plating design, but I’m pleased I did because the taste truly lived up to the visual masterpiece. So, in dessert lingo, it’s a sweet ending that’s as good as it looks.

Deck of Brews
Hits: spinach corn cheese dumplings, tiramisu, royal tea
Misses: potato sliders
Wallet factor: A meal for two costs ₹1,500 approx. with taxes
Heartbreak hibiscus cocktail

Heartbreak hibiscus cocktail | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Smoked Bourbon cocktail

Smoked Bourbon cocktail | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.