Bali comes to Goregaon

November 07, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

As I enter Commerz II, business park in Oberoi Garden City, I am guided to the first floor, where amidst multiple corporate offices, there is a section with macrame wall hangings, and a woven wooden floor lamp.

The front desk is bamboo and wood. I open the door and am instantly transported to a a tropical island. The indoor plants, a statue of an elephant beside a banana tree and bamboo chandeliers add a touch of tranquil elegance. The dining area that shares space with a bar, is lit with a soft ambient glow.

A global cuisine for every palate

Opened on August 31, the menu at Baliboo is a mix of Asian, Continental and Indian cuisine. Executive chef, Nikhil Kedar says, there are vegetarian, non-vegetarian, vegan options in the 89 dishes served.

“We worked on the menu for two months and the special dishes are created by experienced chefs who have over 15 years of working experience in various countries. We make American pizzas and pastas from scratch, using semolina .”

Vegetarian is the trend

The menu at Baliboo is 60 % vegetarian. The ratio of vegetarian and non-vegetarian sushi is also same. The reason is the rising demand for vegetarian food. With 18 years of working in the food industry, chef Nikhil says he has seen a shift in the food habits of people globally.

“Earlier people were more inclined towards meat but slowly people are becoming more health and environment conscious and are switching from non-vegetarian to either vegetarian or vegan options.”

To replace sugar, the kitchen uses maple syrup and honey but for desserts, the experiments are still in progress. In some cuisines, the ingredients work as a natural sweetener such as very berry salad that has grapes and cranberries topped with crumbled feta cheese and multigrain seeds. “In grilled fig tartine we use toasted sourdough, topped with whipped riccotta cheese, grilled figs and finished with balsamic reduction.”

Why Baliboo came to Goregaon?

The reason for having 4,200 square feet with 120 seater restaurant in Goregaon is mostly because founders Divya Kadam and Kedar Shetty felt the need to bring gourmet restaurant for the people of suburbs. “I too live in Goregaon and I know what it is like to travel to town for an evening out,” says Divya who envisioned having a restaurant since 2009 and it only started to take shape when she met Kedar Shetty in 2016.

Kedar, who comes from a hospitality background and is also a co-founder of restaurant Blabber All Day, says, “Though the name suggests that this is a Balinese restaurant, Bali is only in the vibe of the place. Since it is a corporate building, people from across the globe work here and we cannot have one specific cuisine centric.”

Chef recommended must haves in Baliboo

In two months time, the repeat orders of vegetarian sushi, crispy lotus stem, Thalassery style Malabar biryani and desserts including Tiramisu and Matilda chocolate cake has become a regular affair, claims the chef.

For someone visiting Baliboo for the first time, chef recommends, vegetarian sushi, zaitooni paneer, Mala chicken, where the chicken is cooked at 80 degree celsius for 45 minutes, with a pan-Asian style seasoning on top, Bourbon chicken sandwich and Tel Aviv, served with roasted bellpeppers, hummus, zhough and toum sauce spread. I can definitely vouch for the tiramisu in desserts. It is a customised and personalised experience served on the table.

The menu at Baliboo has a slight Indian twist. “Without disturbing the basic classic elements of the dish, we have tried our best to make food tasty. We have a grilled fish in buerre blanc sauce, a classic French classic sauce, that we have given an Indian twist by adding a pinch of pepper,” shares chef Nikhil.

I had a ravioli quattro formaggio, a stuffed pasta with four types of cheese filling – parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar and processed cheese, and finished in rose vodka sauce. Next came sarson mahi tikka made of Indian Rawas fish marinated in a spicy, pungent mustard, cashew paste, a little hung curd, a dash of cream, with spices such as cardamom, black pepper, pinch of dry mango powder (amchur), marinated and finished in the tandoor. Since chef talked so much about their vegetarian sushi, I tried asparagus tempura roll, an uramaki sushi and rounded off the meal with tiramisu.

Baliboo, First Floor, Commerz II, International Business Park, Oberoi Garden City, off Western Express Highway, Yashodham, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063; 12 noon to 1am. Cost for two, ₹ 2,100