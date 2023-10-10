October 10, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

Piping hot soup on a rainy day is comfort food for body and soul. So it was with roasted pumpkin soup served at the newly-opened Baker’s Arch, A Garden Cafe in Thiruvananthapuram. With a creamy texture and a delicate flavour, the golden-coloured soup was clearly not overpowered by spices. It was the perfect introduction to an evening of good food at the heritage space developed by the hospitality venture of Muthoot Pappachan Group.

Once the residence of the late film star Captain Raju, the Laurie Baker building on Chandrasekharan Nair Road, Kuravankonam, has been thoughtfully transformed into a warm, inviting dining space by architect Vinod Mathew. With some restoration and renovation, the home on 33 cents of land has become a 120-seater restaurant that merges the outside and inside elements seamlessly without blurring the signature flourishes of Baker’s architecture.

The aesthetically constructed arches, built with unplastered bricks, in what was once the dining room of the house, has lent its name to the restaurant.

Winning laurels Villa Maya, Thiruvananthapuram was chosen as the Restaurant of the Year 2023 at the Haute Grandeur Global Restaurant Awards, which recognises top-rated restaurants from around the world. It won awards in the categories of Best Luxury Heritage Restaurant, Most Luxurious Ambience, Best Luxury Theme Restaurant and Food Presentation.

Some quaint alcoves and corners have been designed as co-working spaces. The tranquil ambience and natural lighting are plus points to attract those who plan to work here.

The management hopes that a counter, overlooking an outdoor grill and garden, will soon become a bar with signature cocktails and drinks.

As we admire the landscaped garden, lush with tropical plants, the warm lighting and the textured interiors, Chicken suya kebab arrives. Calamari Lollipop is another interesting choice, but just about six per skewer is disappointing. It is gone before you can even get a taste of the well-marinated calamari rings. So, I chose the kebab. I take a small bite of the chicken kebabs served on skewers. Hot and spicy, the meat melts in the mouth but go slow. The fiery kebab makes me finish my fresh watermelon juice (no added sugar) in no time.

To make up for that unexpected dose of heat, the main course, Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni, is rich yet light on spices. Each forkful is a mouthful of flavours. The cannelloni is cooked to perfection and is, thankfully, not leathery. Spinach and cheese are a made-for-each-other combination and that is done right. Combined with the tangy tomato sauce, it was a meal to savour.

BBQ pork ribs, brown and glistening with sauce, is a speciality of the place and is a must if you enjoy pork. But, do not think of sharing it; the portion is clearly meant for one person.

The piece-de-resistance is the orange crème brûlée served with orange sorbet and walnut nougat. A test of a good brulee is the caramelised topping. This was a little well done but the refreshing taste of fresh orange and the mix of the warm brulee and the cold sorbet was a dream finish to dinner.

Those with a sweet tooth can go for the decadent Mile High Mud Pie, which is almost a meal in itself. The dessert section is bound to sweeten the heart of any gourmet as each is crafted with care and plated with a deft hand.

Freshly brewed coffee, curated from South Indian plantations, is an attraction but we decided to forego it for another day.

Executive chef Shashi Jacob, who curated the menu, says that he was particular that it should be different from what is served in the sister concern Villa Maya. So there is nothing ethnic in the menu. It is mostly made up of Mediterranean and Turkish food. By the way, there are no pizzas or burgers available.

“We serve artisanal food and during the soft launch, we are trying to understand the palate of the customer. We want them to embark on a culinary journey like no other,” he adds.