March 20, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

To savour a good cup of coffee at a neighbourhood cafe is always a luxury. Back Local, a new speciality cafe in West Marredpally is fast becoming a favourite for this reason. Set on a lane that is usually traffic-free, Back Local draws in the neighbours, including a number of elderly people, with it’s convenient location, and generous parking space.

The interiors are dominated by indoor plants, simple but comfortable wooden furniture and natural light. During the day, this is an ideal place to work, given that they maintain a reasonable volume for the music. While the furniture may not be designed to double up as a a working desk, it is quite comfortable.

Discussing the location, cafe manager Maqbool Ansari says Dr Eeshwar Reddy, the founder of Back Local, felt Marredpally is an ideal space in Secunderabad for families to have a gourmet meal. He adds, “Dr Eeshwar was keen on interiors that was at par or better than the cafes in Banjara and Jubilee hills. The menu is dominated with continental foods with a healthy tweak here and there. We source roasted coffee beans from Chikmanglur. The grinding process is done in house. We call ourselves a speciality coffee house because we get different types of beans every month.”

Service is warm and friendly, which probably explains why it has so many repeat customers. The baristas even take personal notes on your coffee preferences, and are happy to guide you through the menu. Cold brew and cold coffees are popular here try the orange cold brew fizz and honey cinnamon.

The staff here do not hurry you for your orders, so settle down and take your time with the menu. Yes, they have a physical menu, which is a relief in a sea of QR codes: another reason I like visiting.

There are usually has a few soups of the day to start a meal. My favourite is the cream of mushroom soup. Also try the peri peri fries if you are in the mood for a snack. Liberally seasoned, they stay crisp, which makes them rather addictive.

There are three choices of wings, barbeque, spicy (I strongly recommend this) and grilled. A favourite with children here are pizzas and loaded nachos. I also tried the chicken and mushroom gnocchi, which they do a decent job with. If you are looking for something light, try the salads – the Quinoa and roasted walnut salad is a wholesome bowl.

Or try the sweet paprika roasted chicken, which comes with a side of grilled veggies such as bell peppers, zucchini and broccoli. The chicken is hot, so if your spice tolerance is low, let the kitchen know. This is served with a portion of sauteed quinoa and can be a satisfying meal in itself.

For desserts, try the tiramisu which was creamy in a good way, with well balanced cocoa and espresso notes.

Back Local is at Wellington Rd, West Marredpally. Call 08977928810 for more details. A meal for two is about ₹2,000.