Baarak Badshah of biryani is crafting a culinary delight for Chennai’s meat enthusiasts

December 09, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

At Baarak Badshah of Biryani, there seems to be a perfect understanding of an ardent meat lover’s expectations. The restaurant has put together a menu that appeals, with their carefully curated meat preparations .

This selective menu, including home-style preparations, at the restaurant which was launched two months ago, enables you to make the right choice.

A venture by the Gudiyatham-based leather goods manufacturing family, Avoor Mohammed Rayyan launched Baarak along with brothers, Arcot Salman Sayeed and Avoor Mohammed Zeeshan. “I launched Baarak last year and we had an overwhelming response. But due to certain issues we faced, we had to shut down within a few months. We relaunched the restaurant a few weeks ago at a bigger space,” says Rayyan.

“When we travelled to Chennai, we hardly came across good mutton biryani, and we thought about launching a cloud kitchen that focusses only on mutton biryani and other meat dishes. But we were lucky to find this space in the heart of the city and launched a full-fledged restaurant,” he says. At Baarak, the selling point is the mutton raan and mutton biryani. The raan (available as half or full portions) is prepared with precision, right from choosing the shoulder portion of the meat, to the right balance of spices, marinated and cooked at the right temperature and duration.

“Here, it is not only the spices that need to be balanced, but the meat which also has to have perfect consistency. The raan is marinated overnight, and cooked on slow heat for four to five hours,” says Rayyan. The juicy meat we taste, is mildly spiced and, a definite meat lovers’ delight.

As we await the arrival of the nikkah-(wedding) style mutton biryani, we taste the lasoni fish (they have vegetarian version with paneer). The garlic-infused, melt-in- the mouth grilled preparation bursts with flavours. Next was the Murg lazeez, a tandoor preparation, where boneless chicken nuggets are with coriander, mint and yogurt.

We are tempted to try the makhmali sheek kebab, a minced meat preparation with mild spices enclosed within a cheese loaded naan and served; a kids favourite. The Barrah Kebab, made with mutton ribs, has a fantastic mix of spices which include cumin, paprika, ginger, garlic, and a hint of saffron.

The highlight of the meal, the mutton biryani arrives with all the accompaniments and as the dish is opened, the pleasant aroma only increases our appetite. The rice is a little overcooked. Nonetheless, it tastes good. This biryani is made with basmati rice, is low on spices, and is a mildly flavored preparation where ghee is used for texture and taste. The menu has a selection of vegetarian starters and main course varieties such as naan, paratha, and ghee rice. Nalli Nihari as well as Chicken 65 biryani are also their signature dishes

The dessert is a perfect finale to the feast. . Blissful delight is a halwa-like preparation where the almond, is cooked with saffron, sugar, ghee and eggs. This dessert might linger in your memory longer than the biryani.

@Baarak Badshah of Biryani, Nungambakkam. Open for lunch and dinner. For reservations, call 8098777277