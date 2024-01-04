January 04, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

On the high-tension wire road at Kompally, Hyderabad, you find Azian Dynasty, one of those neighbourhood Indo-Chinese restaurants. Small and simple with a menu that is Asian, dil se. Apart from regular Chinese fare, one finds a bit of Indonesian, Korean, Thai and Nepali as well. The Nepali specials are featured under Darjeeling Special. Which is why I skipped all the soups like Tom Kha, Tom Yum etc and asked for a plate of Nepali jhol momo. Mind you, one bowl serves eight momos, so be warned before you order a plethora your favourite starters such as spring rolls, Korean wings, chilli chicken and so on.

That service is quick is evident from the briskness with which my jhol momo reached my table. Or was it because I was the first diner for the day? Anyway, the average waiting time could be just 10 minutes. Momo fans in Secunderabad who still frequent the New Ann’s Kitchen in Paradise Lane should know that this restaurant is run by the same family.

Going back to jhol momo, it appeared different from what I expected - momos in a runny soup. Hemant Mukhia, one of the owners (the other owner being Raj Mohan Yadav) of Azian Dynasty, clears my doubt: In Kathamandu, the jhol is thick as it is made with a bean paste. We have replicated the same. We, however, replaced bean paste with sesame and peanut because the bean paste fragrance could seem a little too pungent for all.”

Doubt cleared, I dive right in. The momos are soft and well stuffed with chicken; the jhol paste, which is not too spicy (chilli hot), adds an extra flavour profile to it. The dish is a meal in itself.

Yet I wanted to taste a few other dishes, so I went for a small portion of the Tom Kha. I loved the flavours. A small tip: To enjoy the soup with the chicken and vegetables, ditch the soup spoon and take one of the steel spoons.

To rest in between meals, Hemant, suggested I try one of the mocktails - a watermelon ice tea. It was a drink to enjoy when the Hyderabad summer sets in. It is sweet but not cloying.

By now, other diners have started trickling in. There is a fairly long list fried rice and noodles. I was happy to see Pan fried noodles on the menu. Other must-haves are stir fried Chinese greens in canton style, stir fried chicken in Chinese Green. The recommended sushis are Crunchy Yesai Uramaki, Asparagus Tempura, Shitaki Maki and the all time favourite prawns tempura uramaki. The salad section has the Indonesian Gado Gado and a Rare papaya salad.

After a brief pause, my main course was brought in — Red Thai curry with fragrant Jasmine rice. When I asked if I could get yellow curry, Hemant replied honestly that a wrong ingredient had spoiled the flavour of the paste and that they were working on sourcing the right ingredients for it. Red Thai curry and rice were a delicious closure to the meal. The curry was creamy, fragrant and had enough chicken pieces.

For reservations call 04035011054