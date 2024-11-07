At Van Milano in Jubilee Hills, the pizza can wait, go for the chops

It is time to rethink the options for Italian food. Think beyond pizza and pasta and say hello to salads, bruschetta, risotto, and meats for the main course. That is Van Milano, the newly opened Italian restaurant in Jubilee Hills, with its earthy shades and a play of warm lighting. .

Started by Roger Hessing and Gavin Price, the place has a homely charm and friendly vibe.

Roger’s experience in working at some of the best Italian establishments in the UAE, made them decide on opening an Italian eatery. Roger adds, “It made me fall in love with Italian. Having worked alongside chefs with a hotel management degree, learning the craft wasn’t too difficult. Even though I’m not a chef, knowing what to serve guests is important. I have a capable team that aligns with my thought process about the food I want served at my restaurant.”

While Italian cuisine was his choice, Roger wasn’t looking at another pizzeria or pasta place. “They are not the only dishes to try. I wanted to showcase meat platters, antipasti like bruschetta, salads, etc.” A welcome choice as Hyderabad has few standalone Italian places.

The 80-seater also doesn’t shy away from declining certain orders if certain ingredients on a particular day are not up to the chef’s standards. I had already chosen my dishes from the menu for lunch, so it didn’t take me too long to decide. Until I was informed that both the gnocchi and the lamb chops were unavailable.

So I took another look at the menu and decided to begin with a salad, before trying the chicken bruschetta, pork chops, and beef filet mignon.

Let us first talk about the pesto and tomato dip served with the bread basket. Hands down, it was one of the best pestos I have tried—homemade and fresh, with a lingering aftertaste of garlic . Thankfully, Roger promises that they plan to stock little jars of the dips for those who want to buy them. They will serve as good accompaniments to the chicken and fish filets.

The bruschetta was wholesome, too. It was not just a random bowl of torn lettuce leaves; every bite had a fresh crunch.

On to the mains: both the pork chops and beef filet mignon came in different sauces, much to the delight of this meat eater’s palate. The pork chop hit the sweet spot, and I could have gone for another serving, were it not for the beef filet mignon. Of the two, my vote is for the pork chops. For those restricted in their choice of meats, there is chicken and fish as well. Spinach ricotta ravioli should be the pick for non-meat eaters.

Dessert was a tiramisu that could have been better; I like mine to be less sweet. Portion sizes here are generous and soon they plan to serve alcohol.

Van Milano is in Jubilee Hills. Table for two ₹1500 upwards