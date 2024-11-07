 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At Van Milano in Jubilee Hills, the pizza can wait, go for the chops

This standalone Italian restaurant comes with a fine-dining ambiance

Published - November 07, 2024 01:44 pm IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
Chicken tortellini

Chicken tortellini

It is time to rethink the options for Italian food. Think beyond pizza and pasta and say hello to salads, bruschetta, risotto, and meats for the main course. That is Van Milano, the newly opened Italian restaurant in Jubilee Hills, with its earthy shades and a play of warm lighting. . 

Carre d’ Agnello

Carre d’ Agnello | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Started by Roger Hessing and Gavin Price, the place has a homely charm and friendly vibe.

Grilled Prawns

Grilled Prawns | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Roger’s experience in working at some of the best Italian establishments in the UAE, made them decide on opening an Italian eatery. Roger adds, “It made me fall in love with Italian. Having worked alongside chefs with a hotel management degree, learning the craft wasn’t too difficult. Even though I’m not a chef, knowing what to serve guests is important. I have a capable team that aligns with my thought process about the food I want served at my restaurant.”

Mixed seafood platter fritters

Mixed seafood platter fritters | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

While Italian cuisine was his choice, Roger wasn’t looking at another pizzeria or pasta place. “They are not the only dishes to try. I wanted to showcase meat platters, antipasti like bruschetta, salads, etc.” A welcome choice as Hyderabad has few standalone Italian places. 

The 80-seater also doesn’t shy away from declining certain orders if certain ingredients on a particular day are not up to the chef’s standards. I had already chosen my dishes from the menu for lunch, so it didn’t take me too long to decide. Until I was informed that both the gnocchi and the lamb chops were unavailable. 

So I took another look at the menu and decided to begin with a salad, before trying the chicken bruschetta, pork chops, and beef filet mignon.  

Let us first talk about the pesto and tomato dip served with the bread basket. Hands down, it was one of the best pestos I have tried—homemade and fresh, with a lingering aftertaste of garlic . Thankfully, Roger promises that they plan to stock little jars of the dips for those who want to buy them. They will serve as good accompaniments to the chicken and fish filets. 

The bruschetta was wholesome, too. It was not just a random bowl of torn lettuce leaves; every bite had a fresh crunch.

On to the mains: both the pork chops and beef filet mignon came in different sauces, much to the delight of this meat eater’s palate. The pork chop hit the sweet spot, and I could have gone for another serving, were it not for the beef filet mignon. Of the two, my vote is for the pork chops. For those restricted in their choice of meats, there is chicken and fish as well. Spinach ricotta ravioli should be the pick for non-meat eaters.

Dessert was a tiramisu that could have been better; I like mine to be less sweet. Portion sizes here are generous and soon they plan to serve alcohol.   

Van Milano is in Jubilee Hills. Table for two ₹1500 upwards

Published - November 07, 2024 01:44 pm IST

Related Topics

food / Hyderabad / restaurant and catering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.