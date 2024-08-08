Ghee sand, cheddar cheese and curd foam, jalapeno gum, nachos chaat and more. There will not be a dull dining moment at Trick Bar and Kitchen at Aparna Neo Mall in Nallagandla, Hyderabad. Trick is a multi-level resto bar that covers a wide range of foods with a progressive dining approach.

If you are not a millennial and happen to be at Trick for lunch, the Western music of the 80-90s will keep your foot tapping until you walk out. Apart from the music, Trick has a lively atmosphere, with high chairs and al fresco seating arrangements.

I started my lunch with the chur-chur papad which is made with special Rajasthani masala papad, and served with salsa, made along the lines of the desi kachumbar salad. This one is addictive.

Then Chef Arnab Haldar presented his nachos papri chaat, topped with cheese and curd foam. The cheese and curd foam are fluffed up before being placed on the nachos-like dressing. The chef suggests we give it a good minute before scooping the cheese and curd foam with the nacho chips. This one is too good. Every bite is like having chips with ice cream. It is not too easy to stop with a few.

The menu at Trick is a mix of Indian, Asian, and Continental. This can be quite confusing. When I asked Chef Arnab where I should begin, he asked me to let him decide the day’s tasting menu. With a promise that he would get mini portions of everything, he disappeared into the kitchen.

He returned with Tagra-style drunken chicken, a fried chicken starter that will awaken your tastebuds with the spice rub. It is a fun starter for a cold, windy and rainy date. There is also smoked jerk chicken that comes well encased inside a smoky glass cover and makes a dramatic entry.

For an absolute desi mini snack, go for the galouti kebabs served on mini puris presented on a mini charpoy. Every bite is a delight with the much-needed relatable taste. There is not too much drama here, except for its presentation.

Next, Arnab brought Peshawari naan and jalapeno cheese kulcha with mutton rizala and dal makhani. These combinations can be quite heavy, so choose wisely. They cannot both be had by a person for one meal. The mutton rezala gravy is made with a combination of yoghurt, cashew and poppy seeds paste, which lends a nutty creamy smoky flavour.

The rice dish at the meal was the donne biryani, that comes wrapped in a banana leaf.

Just when thought I was at the end of the meal, I was told the dessert would be prepared on the table: elaneer payasam and Gondhoraj lebu mousse.

This Elaneer payasam has a twist to it: the coconut cream has flash-frozen coconut served in a coconut shell and topped with roasted coconut, this turned out to be a creamy dessert.

Next came the Gondhoraj lebu mousse, an ode to the popular gondhoraj lebu (lemon) from West Bengal. This flash-frozen lemon mousse, is served with lemon cream anglaise with pistachio air sponge. This dessert is for those who love the fragrance of Gondhoraj lebu. This dessert strikes a good balance of sweet and tart-like aftertaste. For both desserts, the cream is fluffed up in liquid nitrogen and scooped up with a strainer to avoid residual water. Once it is scooped out, it comes out as airy, mildly tinted, and airy snow.

Trick is at Aparna Neo Mall, Table for two ₹1,500 upwards