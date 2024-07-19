At this Pune café pay for the time, drinks are on the house!

We have all at some point in our lives been at a café and endured silent stares from the barista wondering when we would be buying our next coffee or better still vacating the table. But at Mauji Café you are welcome to stay as long as you like, without the pressure of ordering any unwanted coffee or needless croissants. Because what you will be paying at the end of your visit will be for the time and not the coffee. Welcome to one of India’s first Time Café – where time is money!

Mauji Café located in a sleepy, wooded lane in Pune’s Bhosle Nagar works on the ‘Pay-by-the-Hour’ concept where patrons pay for the time spent in the space — ₹170 an hour. The clock starts as you scan a QR code on entry, which logs in your time and other details. Then all you have to do is find your spot from amongst tables lined against the wall, a cute swing or the many inviting sofas scattered all around the place. Order as many drinks (cold and hot coffee, iced tea, soft drink, lemonade) through the app. Meals such as pasta, wraps, sandwiches, fries, and nachos are also available but at an extra cost. When you are ready to leave, log off from the app and pay for the time spent at the café.

That is not all. You can even bring your own food or order from food delivery companies such as Zomato or Swiggy and have it delivered at Mauji Café. “I visited several cafés and spoke to around 140 people as part of my research before launching Mauji in 2020. Very few people were actually there for coffee or food. Most of them were looking to work, spend some time on their own or read a book. So I realised there is definitely a need for well-designed spaces where people can spend time without the compulsion to order food or drinks,” explains Vandita Purohit, Founder of Mauji Café.

When you go beyond the first hour, there is a buffer of 10 minutes, after which the second hour starts. Though it sounds like it might eventually add up, there’s a maximum charge of ₹900 which gets levied the minute you cross six hours. It’ is cheaper than sitting at a café, where the average coffee could range anywhere from ₹150 to ₹345. No wonder, Mauji is creating a serious buzz amongst students, couples, artists, and freelancers. “We have people who come to read a book, students to work on their project, couples to watch movies together and youngsters who just want to have fun on the Playstation. We even had a man who asked if he could sleep on our sofa. When we said yes, he dozed off for a few hours, woke up, paid and left,” says Purohit a telecommunications engineer from Nagpur.

However, Mauji is not the only time café in India. GVQ Café in Kalamassery, Kochi entered the time club in 2023. Here you are billed at ₹150 for the first hour and a rupee for each minute after that. Free refreshments and refills, as well as cookies and even a complimentary butter crepe are on the house. Low operational costs, minimal service staff and a short menu helped Mauji become profitable in the first year itself. “We never shy away from asking our regular customers to pick up their coffee when the place gets really busy. We have kept the vibe very informal and communal,” says Purohit. Currently, the café sees around 80–100 people a day who stay on an average of two hours and spend anywhere between ₹350-500.

Come as you are the main attraction of Mauji Café is not the free drinks but the well-curated aesthetic which is part artsy café, part chill out lounge and part grandma’s living room. There are two floors. While the ground is reserved for tables for two, colourful sofas, cosy nooks and beanbags, a winding staircase leads to the upper floor kitted out with a library, co-working space and a pantry to assemble or reheat your own food. There’s also an open air balcony shaded by a mango tree. But the most sought after spot at Mauji is the yellow sofa. “It’s like the sofa from Friends. People really love it and a lot happens on and around it,” says Purohit.

Quirky art, whimsical furniture, lots of potted plants and black and white photos from Purohit’s travels around the world add loads of charm to the space.

The Origins of Time Cafe

The concept of time cafés originated in Russia when writer Ivan Mitin launched the first time café, titled Tree House, in Moscow in 2011. Mitin later turned the idea into a successful chain of cafés known as Ziferblat which comes from the Russian and German words for ‘clock face’. Ziferblat reached London in 2013 and Manchester in 2015 followed by several countries.

Taking Mauji around, Purohit is looking to unleash more branches of Mauji Café around India, starting with one in her hometown Nagpur followed by another one in Pune’s Balewadi High Street this year. Here’s a vote to come to Mumbai next.

Mauji Cafe is at 11, Sahajeevan Society ICS Colony, Bhoslenagar, Ashok Nagar, Pune. It is open from 8 am to 10 pm (the Cafe is functional till 8 pm on Monday). For reservations contact 080106 32001