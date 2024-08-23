GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At Chika Cage in Hyderabad end your meal with a coffee gulab jamun

Chika Cafe in Banjara Hills will surprise you with rose syrup in your coffee

Published - August 23, 2024 10:10 am IST

  • Restaurant Chika Cafe
  • Cuisine Cafe
  • Cost ₹₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
The coffee map wall

The coffee map wall | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Chika Cafe in Banjara Hills is grabbing attention for its unusual food and drinks. The first is the coffee gulab jamun and the other is the rose cold brew and rosy coffee. This cafe has enough charm to become a cafe to work from. Apart from being tucked in a quiet lane, the cafe’s stained glass arched windows add life to the place. One wall is dedicated to the coffee of India; it shows the different States where coffee is grown. 

The verandah of this house-turned-cafe doubles as the outside seating area. Here, you won’t have too many staff breathing down your neck asking for your order. However, you do not need to using hand gestures to get the menu or place your order. 

Vada with mutton curry

Vada with mutton curry | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Since I was focused on the coffee gulab jamun, I knew that would be my dessert. I wasn’t too sure of the coffee I wanted to try. The rosy intrigued me and so did the rose cold brew. I wanted to know if the rose flavour would meet and complement the taste and aroma of coffee. The rose cold brew arrived; it was dramatic red at the bottom, a clear white makes the belly of the drink and a dark top layer. I chucked out the extra ice cubes, and then stirred my coffee. The sticky rose syrup at the bottom takes time to dissolve, so I speed it up using a stirrer. When I took a sip, I was surprised by the combination of rose and coffee. The bitterness of the coffee balanced the extreme sweetness of the syrup, making it a bitter drink. 

Donne Biryani

Donne Biryani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

The menu is quite interesting with a mix of Indian and Continental fare. Avocado on sourdough toast is the in thing at every cafe in Hyderabad. So I ignored that and ordered chicken on toast and dosa with chicken curry.

Chika has done well with its menu with a good mix of small bites and meal options. It pays attention to the quality and flavour of food. So no complaints about the food here.

Dev Raj, the barista at Chika cafe says, “The cafe wants to present Indian speciality coffee. We source the beans directly from the farms owned by the cafe owners and roast the beans here. Our coffee-loving customers can tour the cafe and see the roasting process.” 

Rose cold brew

Rose cold brew | Photo Credit: Dinesh Kakollu

After the dosa, coffee and toast, I was ready for the coffee gulab jamun. I liked the coffee’s aftertaste in this desi sweet dunked in coffee and sugar syrup. Otherwise, I found the hot gulab jamun a tad too sweet. Dev Raj informs, “Some customers ask for it to be sweeter than this.” Now that is some sweet tooth! 

A meal for two at Chika cafe in Banjara Hills will be ₹1200

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.