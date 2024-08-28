At Chennai’s Vinyl & Brew, choose your coffee and music

Can you build a cafe on hopes, dreams and the sound of music? Ragu Muthiah day-dreamed about a community space filled with the sound of vinyl records and the scent of coffee for years.

Finally, he opened Vinyl & Brew.

Standing in his new cafe, which already buzzes with energy, thanks to Elton John playing in the background, the hum of quiet conversation and hiss of the espresso machine, Ragu beams. Between guiding customers through the coffee menu, he suggests I pick a vinyl record to play. The soundtrack, shaped by the diners, shifts gently between jazz, pop and the Blues.

“I have no background in coffee, or restaurants. I work in advertising and I run a production house,” Ragu confesses, then adds with a chuckle, “That’s the fun part.”

His interest in coffee, honed during the pandemic when the world started taking online courses and baking sourdough, led him to a variety of roasters and estates from across the country. “I got interested in Indian speciality coffee, and originally wanted to do a roastery and coffee shop. But during the pandemic, a lot of enthusiasts started roasting coffee, and there is great quality available across India now. So I decided to start curating coffee instead,” he says.

As we chat, his team – all restaurant industry freshers – are busy behind the counter, carefully making pourovers using a range of equipment: the Chemex, Vario V60, Origami and Kalita brewers. While there will undoubtedly be a learning curve over the next few months, given that the team lacks experience, there is a distinct charm to Vinyl & Brew for the same reason: they are enthusiastic about experimenting with new flavours and equipment.

I try the fermented rose coffee, a light roast made on a Chemex and served black. It is remarkably fragrant conjuring up memories of a garden in bloom. Then I try a more conventional medium roast coffee from the Ananthagiri Hills, which is rich and almost viscous with flavour. Finally (and yes I’m rather over-caffeinated at this point), I sip on a silky cortado made with the house blend, a dark roast of Gudalur coffee beans from the Nilgiris.

“We have tried to be democratic with the regions that we represent, says Ragu, adding that they currently offer about 8 different kinds of beans from Chikmangalur, Araku Valley, Meghalaya etc. You can also opt for a cascara, which is a tea made from the pulp of coffee cherries.

While the focus is coffee, there is a short but thoughtful food menu as well. It includes toasties set on chewy, buttery sourdough: I try one with chunks of sauteed eggplant served with an Italian style tomato sauce, It’s fresh with basil and topped with a generous pool of melty cheese. I also sample the unexpected papaya toast, which tastes better than it sounds, with slices of raw grilled papaya set on a bed of mixed greens, cream cheese and herbs. The menu just lists a few more items: lemon zest gnocchi, hummus, a beetroot salad, and sweet or savoury French toast.

There is no sugar served with the coffee – though you can, of course, request it – as Ragu is keen on customers learning to appreciate the nuances of the beverage. After my deep dive into black coffee, however, I’m sated with nuance and order a slice of their chocolate cake, which turns out to be dark and moist, a pleasing foil for the coffee.

As Ragu walks over to his collection and starts thumbing through the Def Leppard, Nirvana and Queen vinyls, Ragu says he envisions the cafe as a community space for music. There’s a guitar in the corner and the space for a makeshift stage, hinting at live performances in the future. “We want to get people to put their phones down and connect,” says Ragu, saying that plans are on for listening sessions and workshops in the future.

Till then, you can drink coffee and eat cake as you let the romance of an old school music wash over you. “Vinyls just sound so much better. You don’t have listening fatigue...” says Ragu, adding “The other day a customer was working on his laptop here, and he suddenly started singing along. He just became part of the music.”

Vinyl & Brew is at 135, TTK Road. A meal for two costs ₹1,000.