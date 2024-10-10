As I take the lift up to the 18th floor of a building on Kasturba road, the quintessential Bengaluru skyline comes into view. Cubbon Park, Vidhan Soudha and UB City dot the horizon. Only a handful of bars and restaurants in the city can brag about the view they offer. High Ultra Lounge and 13th Floor come to mind. But I am heading to the newly opened Botany Brew and Kitchen. Located in the Rockline Seethalaxmi Building, which also houses Sozo, Botany is an all-day bar.

After taking pictures of the almost 360-degree panorama, I take a seat by the windows. The nature-inspired light fixture takes centre stage, while the bar and DJ booth are in the corners. The drinks menu has some classics, and some signature cocktails. The spice and kakuts cocktail has a Mexican flavour, with Tequila, guava chilli, jalapeno brine and lime juice. If you have a sweet tooth, the lullabye is a creamy and sweet cocktail, with Baileys, Kahlua, saffron syrup and also a dollop of ice cream. I am here in the afternoon, but if you are there to party, their shooters sound interesting too. Monkey business is banana and dark rum, and smoked siren has vodka, smoked plum and brine. Although they have ‘brew’ in their name, they are yet to launch their signature brewed beers. Working with a master brewery, they hope to launch a range by the end of this month.

The food menu is extensive with sushi options, north Indian selections, pizzas, pastas and I even spot curd rice and khichdi in the mains (in case you fancy that after a couple of drinks, no judgment here!). We start with a couple of appetisers. The veg gyozas are stuffed with the usual assortment of vegetables, not bad but nothing to write home about. The summer rolls are average, but I do enjoy the dahi kebab. Made with hung curd and spices, they are fried in butter. The lemon murgh tikka is bright and citrus-forward, and I like the spice punch.

My dining companion and I opt for two mains, one Asian and one of their pizzas. The drunken noodles are made with flat rice noodles that are tossed with vegetables, basil and pack the hit of black pepper. The piquant notes make it a good bar eat. The pizza has a sourdough base. The nine-inch pie is topped with a pesto sauce, chicken, and slices of chillies. Again, a good pairing with the drinks. Desserts at Botany are Indian fusion, with a few classics. So gulab jamun with ice cream,gajar ka halwa, and black rice pudding. We end with a slice of the blueberry cheesecake to wrap up the meal.

Stick to the staples at Botany when it comes to food, and keep an eye out for the parties they are hosting. The USP here seems to be the view so make sure to get pictures when you visit.

Cost for two ₹2,700. At Kasturba Road. For more details, call 916361148584