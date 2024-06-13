Alex Sanchez’s new restaurant, Otra, welcomes you to the other side 

When we enter Otra, Mumbai’s spanking new culinary addition, helmed by Chef Alex Sanchez and his life-plus-business partner, Mallyeka Watsa, it is blanketed in a deceptive quietude. The hum of a pre-service and team line-up in the dining room of the restaurant starts simmering. A moment later, the stillness is intercepted by the sharp polyrhythms of Latin-jazz. “This is a delicious playlist,” Alex observes, as he perches atop a high-banquette.

It is easy to draw parallels between the Cincinnati-based band, Tropicoso — whose song Jungle Fire is the first one on this scrumptious playlist — and the restaurant for they’re both, Latin in form but American in substance. “It’s quite intentionally vague… the name alludes to the fact that it is heavily inspired by Latin-America. But, otherwise, it really is just another side of us,” Alex ruminates. Otra, Spanish for ‘other’, is the duo’s second stroke at restauranteurship. The first one being the frequently bustling (especially on weekends), Americano, which is located only 220 metres away.

Alex’s culinary oeuvre — from when he arrived in India a little more than a decade ago to take the reins of The Table, another Mumbai fine-dining space — has been inextricably bound with farm-to-table, clean, signature Californian food. He broke the mould with Americano, where pizzas became the “anchor”, and is pushing the envelope a little further with his new offering that spotlights contemporary Latin-American grub in a new garb.

Yes, there’s guacamole, chips, tostadas, and tacos — the familiar stuff. But in essence, it is also an expression of his part-Puerto-Rican, part-Eastern-European, heavily-West Coast, and somewhat-Indian identity. “I didn’t grow up with this incredible gastronomic identity. My parents had split up and my mom cooked food that she could basically whip up in 30 minutes to an hour because she was also working full-time. And I couldn’t say that it was necessarily the most refined, but it was always really tasty to me. So, a lot of the foods that I enjoyed were ethnic, available in San Francisco, whether it was Chinese or of course, we have this incredible Taqueria culture,” he shares.

The varied influences in his and Mallyeka’s life shine through in different elements of the diner. Be it in the repurposed wood from the latter’s family farm that envelops the space in a tenebrouscharm, amplified by swathes of black granite, accent lighting and an unmissable splash of mineral-green, or the former’s collective food heritage that comes alive surreptitiously on the menu. Such as with the umami-rich Chaufa rice brimming with oyster and trumpet mushrooms alongside a bright sizzling sauce — perhaps, it is also informed by Alex’s tryst with Chinese food in his home-city. His Peruvian, and therefore, Caribbean heritage, manifests in dishes like jerk chicken. Whereas his repertoire in farm-to-table cooking finds reflection in their Masa programme, which has entailed tying up with specialty flour venture, Three One Farms, in Punjab, who cultivate corn, especially for the restaurant’s homegrown tortilla programme.

Besides this, the menu at Otra is succinct. While the segments are divided into botanas, pequeños or, grandes (Spanish for snacks, small shares, and large plates respectively), alongside tostadas, tacos, etc., the offerings within it are not squarely cuisine-specific. A tomato tostada, for instance, comes with the stringy stracciatella cheese (originally from Puglia, Italy) and kosho, a Japanese seasoning made from chilli peppers, yuzu peel and salt. Or, the cinnamon-sugar-dusted, chocolate-donned buñuelo, in which the original, churro-like, Spanish doughnut is swapped out with roselle cookies akin to Kerala’s ​​achappam.

The cocktail programme is inarguably a focal point for the restaurant, as is apparent in the striking semi-circular bar that takes centrestage, complemented by high-banquettes and a standing-lounge area. The drinks menu, curated by the effervescent Darren Crawford, bar chef, is an equally spirited assortment of margaritas (of course), shooters or shots, and signature cócteles, or cocktails, among which the refreshing, citrusy cucumber, shisho, pandan, and mezcal-based Nomad stands out.

Interestingly, there are bottled cocktails, dubbed grandes, for sharing purposes, alongside grown-up versions of slushies, like the Azteca that features tequila, house-made green chartreuse, and Chido, a frozen guava and pomegranate drink curiously alongside kahwa tea. “We want it to be a place that you can celebrate. But we also want it to be a place where you can have a taco and margarita... We’re not claiming to be the standard bearers of anything. We just want to do our version of it, do it well and do it with honesty,” Alex says of the menu.

This is true because Otra is many things. At first glance, it is dark, stygian even. But as the space billows up turning heavy with gleeful chatter and fragrance of luxury perfumes, punctuated by the kick of ají-infused foods, you realise: it’s hard to put the restaurant in a box. It’s as serious, as it is unserious; as fastidious, as it is fun. It simply depends on how you ‘curate your experience’ or look at it. There’s a Spanish adage that feels appropriate to quote at this juncture. It goes: Siempre hay otra manera de ver las cosas (There’s always another way to see things).

Otra is at 105, Mubarak Manzil, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai. For reservations contact +91 8655644164. Meal for two: ₹5,000.