August 31, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

As many in the city sometimes look beyond the hearty idli, dosa, pongal, puri and vada for breakfast, more restaurants are adding American breakfast favourites like bacon-laced eggs benedict, yogurt bowls, pancakes and waffles to their menus or are going the English way with baked beans, sausages and eggs. Cafe Fresco, which opened earlier this year in Kotturpuram has now joined them.

This cafe is filled with greenery, wooden chairs and tables and sustainable knick knacks, in line with its goal to provide a complete clean and sustainable dining experience. Open-air dining is also available on the second floor. “As eating out increases, it is the responsibility of restaurateurs to ensure the food being served is healthy and clean and the waste from the restaurant is minimal,” says Soshna Ramanlal, owner of the cafe. While she informs that most ingredients are locally sourced, she adds that the mise en place (preparation of ingredients and dishes before service) is decided based on the produce procured that morning.

The coffee is simple but potent here. We try the creamy cappuccino spiked with hazelnut. Energising cold brew bottles are also available for those who want to grab it for the road.

The chocolate yogurt oat bowl comes first. It is topped with orange slices, banana and a mix of seeds and nuts. The chocolate is smooth as the mushy oats add to the gooey mouth-feel. To add contrast come the bright citrus notes from the orange slices and crunchy seeds.

Next we try the eggs benedict. Clouds of poached eggs are placed atop an activated charcoal toast that has replaced an English muffin with a crunchy piece of iceberg lettuce and a drizzle of hollandaise sauce. It is paired with sweet potato fries, done home-style and a humble side salad with lettuce, olives and microgreens. As every good poached egg should, the yolk oozes when cut. The charcoal bread is earthy and tangy while the eggs are comforting.

The balance of colours in both the dishes, plating style and the overall ambience make the dining experience here very social-media friendly. “Right from the dishes we serve here to the way they look, everything is based on the feedback I get from my teenage son and daughter as their generation influences today’s restaurant scene a lot,” says Soshna.

We try the also-derived-from-social-media milk bread french toast made with the japanese shokupan bread. It is soft, custardy and is served with sweet syrup. For those who want to stick to the familiar, pancakes and omelettes are available as well.

A slice of pizza for breakfast? Why not! We add a slice of the vegetable loaded pesto pizza to our already full plates. It is fresh and mostly green with spinach, broccoli arugula and roasted almonds.

Pastas, rice and noodle bowls and salad options are aplenty. Sandwiches and burgers are made with breads baked in house. Vietnamese Banh Mi sandwiches served in baguettes are also available. Lastly, the chocolate cake here is moist, not too sweet, made with quinoa flour and is vegan.

With her prior experience of working with Fresh Pressery in Nungambakkam, Soshna, a trained nutritionist has one eye on trending meals and the other on guilt-free indulgence.

Cafe Fresco is on Gandhi Mandapam Road, Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram. The newly launched breakfast service is between 8am and 11 am. A meal for two costs ₹1,500.