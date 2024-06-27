At TG’s-The Oriental Grill in Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, chef Robin Singh greeted me with a bowl of sliced garlic. He announced that he was about to make two types of garlic chips. Garlic chips? At this point, I needed a drink and decided to order a non-alcoholic — since it was daytime— pineapple-flavored one with extra jalapeno for a spicy kick.

TG’s is a modern Teppanyaki restaurant offering an array of Far Eastern cuisines like Japanese, Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese, prepared live on grills. The restaurant offers an interactive dining experience where diners are encouraged to interact with the chefs, ask about the dishes, and even request modifications, giving the whole experience a personal touch.

Robin carefully tossed and stirred the sliced garlic. “Why should I have garlic chips?” I asked. He smiled and said, “Give me a few more minutes and you will know for yourself. I’m also going to make a portion of spicy garlic chips.”

After seven minutes, the chips were brown and crisp. Robin explained, “It can be eaten by itself in between meals or added as a garnish to any dish.”

All orders are prepared on the grill while diners sip and munch on small eats like sushi, gyoza, stir-fried spicy edamame etc. The unusual potato flour-dusted fried chicken has a crisp coating and spicy garlic flavour.

Yogendra Pal, Executive Chef of Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, explained, “The restaurant embraces the philosophy of ‘Eat what you see,’ which revolves around transparency and engagement in the dining experience. Our talented team of chefs showcase their impressive skills and captivating theatrics to make a dining experience more engaging and fun.”

As Robin took the diners’ orders, he explained the ingredients he would use, including preferred meats and spice levels in the dishes.

He also invited us to try to prepare one dish, but who wants to cook when the experts are around?

What makes the food stand out are the sauces, the light soya, the togarashi (spice powder) infused mayo, the bird eye chilli garnish and barely-there gravies that simply elevate the meats and veggies.

Robin also prepared noodles on the teppan, and they made for a great comfort dish. The stir-fried king prawn and diced chicken also instantly hit the like button on my palate. They were tossed in light soy sauce, with a lot of diced garlic and bird eye chillies.

By then, I was so full that I had to turn down the Thai green curry and rice, also prepared on the teppan. However, I couldn’t resist the lamb chops and asked for them, requesting that my lamb chop be well done, and Robin did an excellent job with it.

On the team’s request, I had to accommodate dessert— Japanese cheesecake with salted caramel and Parcel of Milk. The Japanese cheesecake was soft and subtle, with a barely-there sweetness and caramel centre. Parcel of Milk featured fried milk solids set over slivers of puff pastry, served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. The crunch from the puff pastry and fried milk solids, with the creaminess of ice cream, was a good combination.