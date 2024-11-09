 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A moon-themed restobar opens in Coimbatore

Steamed basa in orange sauce meets peri peri chicken at this restobar with moon-themed decor

Published - November 09, 2024 08:43 pm IST

  • Restaurant Luna Rooftop & Lounge
  • Cuisine Restobar
  • Cost ₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
K Jeshi
K Jeshi
A selection of cocktails

A selection of cocktails | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There are many ways a restaurant can welcome guests: with fresh flowers, soft lighting, and crisp table linen. At the newly-opened Luna Rooftop & Lounge in Peelamedu, we are welcomed with a cosmic touch – a stunning moon sculpture covers an entire wall. Once inside, mellow green and grey colour tones make for an interesting decor. Muted lighting, semi-circle bays, and a luxurious lounge bar featuring a tower lined with bottles on shelves make for a visual treat. The wall art paying an ode to Nature is refreshing.

A view of the lounge

A view of the lounge | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The restobar, the latest to join the growing food scene in the city, is spread across three floors and has multiple options of lounge, rooftop, and a mezzanine dining that opens to beautiful views of the arterial Avanashi Road. After soaking up the views of a rain-washed city and a cool breeze, Rajesh Chelladurai, head of operations, leads us to the lounge. Talking about the food trend in the city, he says, “In Coimbatore, business is booming, be it real estate or technology. So many IT parks are opening here, there is scope for growth.”

The food menu draws inspiration from the South American cuisines and features grilled meats. “For vegetarian options, we have pizzas, pastas and sushi. And a South Indian menu to choose from,” he says adding that he has been a part of the Byg Brewski brewery, an over 1000-cover restaurant in Bengaluru that figured among top 30 bars of Asia for four years. At Luna, he says, the idea is to add layers to the setting and play around with food and different sets of music on every floor. For example, the rooftop has DJ consoles, island bar and an open kitchen where diners can see their pizzas being made.

Steamed basa in orange sauce

Steamed basa in orange sauce | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While I try Russian Woodlands, a pleasing vodka-pomegranate juice-cocktail, there is also the refreshing blue Hawai made with tender coconut water and fresh pineapple, strawberry and orange mocktails to choose from. Among starters, we try the delicious thin crust pizza topped with lamb mince and a vegetarian pizza piled with bell peppers, briny artichokes, fresh basil, and mozzarella.

Chicken vadachatti soru

Chicken vadachatti soru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over crisp cheese croquettes, that are basically little nuggets of gooey, melty cheese, coated in a crispy, golden crust and the irresistible crispy fried prawns, Rajesh explains that they wanted to create a place that is not just about good food but also about having a good time with friends and family. A platter of vegetarian sushi gets a thumb up from the vegetarian diners while for the others it is the chicken peri peri, shredded chicken tossed in peri peri and served with delicious buttery mashed potatoes and the flavourful chicken vadachatti soru, a signature dish that turn out to be favourites.

Hopscotch in Coonoor serves meals fresh from the garden

Among desserts while the tiramisu is satisfying, it’s a bowl of black kavuni arisi halwa that brings an instant smile as we round off a satisfying meal. While there, also check out the steamed basa served with orange sauce that combines the delicate sweetness of basa fish with the refreshing tang of oranges and leaves you craving for more.

peri peri chicken

peri peri chicken | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Luna is located at No 27C-1, Nava India Road, Peelamedu. A meal for two costs ₹1800 approximately. For reservations, call 8189905999/ 8190055100

Published - November 09, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / Coimbatore / food and dining (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.