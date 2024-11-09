A moon-themed restobar opens in Coimbatore

There are many ways a restaurant can welcome guests: with fresh flowers, soft lighting, and crisp table linen. At the newly-opened Luna Rooftop & Lounge in Peelamedu, we are welcomed with a cosmic touch – a stunning moon sculpture covers an entire wall. Once inside, mellow green and grey colour tones make for an interesting decor. Muted lighting, semi-circle bays, and a luxurious lounge bar featuring a tower lined with bottles on shelves make for a visual treat. The wall art paying an ode to Nature is refreshing.

The restobar, the latest to join the growing food scene in the city, is spread across three floors and has multiple options of lounge, rooftop, and a mezzanine dining that opens to beautiful views of the arterial Avanashi Road. After soaking up the views of a rain-washed city and a cool breeze, Rajesh Chelladurai, head of operations, leads us to the lounge. Talking about the food trend in the city, he says, “In Coimbatore, business is booming, be it real estate or technology. So many IT parks are opening here, there is scope for growth.”

The food menu draws inspiration from the South American cuisines and features grilled meats. “For vegetarian options, we have pizzas, pastas and sushi. And a South Indian menu to choose from,” he says adding that he has been a part of the Byg Brewski brewery, an over 1000-cover restaurant in Bengaluru that figured among top 30 bars of Asia for four years. At Luna, he says, the idea is to add layers to the setting and play around with food and different sets of music on every floor. For example, the rooftop has DJ consoles, island bar and an open kitchen where diners can see their pizzas being made.

While I try Russian Woodlands, a pleasing vodka-pomegranate juice-cocktail, there is also the refreshing blue Hawai made with tender coconut water and fresh pineapple, strawberry and orange mocktails to choose from. Among starters, we try the delicious thin crust pizza topped with lamb mince and a vegetarian pizza piled with bell peppers, briny artichokes, fresh basil, and mozzarella.

Over crisp cheese croquettes, that are basically little nuggets of gooey, melty cheese, coated in a crispy, golden crust and the irresistible crispy fried prawns, Rajesh explains that they wanted to create a place that is not just about good food but also about having a good time with friends and family. A platter of vegetarian sushi gets a thumb up from the vegetarian diners while for the others it is the chicken peri peri, shredded chicken tossed in peri peri and served with delicious buttery mashed potatoes and the flavourful chicken vadachatti soru, a signature dish that turn out to be favourites.

Among desserts while the tiramisu is satisfying, it’s a bowl of black kavuni arisi halwa that brings an instant smile as we round off a satisfying meal. While there, also check out the steamed basa served with orange sauce that combines the delicate sweetness of basa fish with the refreshing tang of oranges and leaves you craving for more.

Luna is located at No 27C-1, Nava India Road, Peelamedu. A meal for two costs ₹1800 approximately. For reservations, call 8189905999/ 8190055100