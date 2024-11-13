A cafe in Coimbatore pays an ode to the riding community with a nutritious menu

A bocconcini and Roman salad can be a delightful starter to any meal. Made with fresh crisp lettuce, baby tomatoes, berries, and bocconcini or mini mozzarella balls and a dash of seasoning, it offers a perfect pairing of taste and texture — the sweet burst of cherry tomatoes and the creamy mozzarella. “And, loads of nutrition,” chips in Preethi Yuvaraj, director of La Cafe Rider Cult, an all-veg cafe, as she gears up to lay out a power-packed rider’s breakfast menu.

The cafe run by the couple, Preethi and Yuvaraj, who themselves are biking enthusiasts, is an ode to the riding community right from the decor to a menu where every dish is tailored to meet the nutritional requirements of riders. You will find handcrafted sausages, beetroot-stuffed wraps with vegetarian bacon, baked makhani lava and a refreshing tender coconut and jasmine drink to boot in the rider’s breakfast. A team of BMW riders will launch the menu and connect with other riders in the city.

“The welcome drink will help riders stay hydrated. Nutritious food boosts endurance and enhances their performance and safety. So, we have sausages made from spinach and tofu, that has fibre and a balance of carbohydrates for energy boost, and lean proteins for muscle repair. For vegans, we have coconut-milk and almond milk based drinks,” explains Preethi.

The couple own vintage Red Indian and Scott Barber bikes and hit the highway over weekends. “As a family, we are out on the roads to feel the fresh air. Sometimes, we just go to neighbouring Palakkad, explore food, and make new friends,” says Preethi, a qualified food technologist known for French pastries, chocolates, and boulangerie. “I love creating new recipes. As a food quality assurance manager I have worked with some of the best chefs in the country. I have learnt to add nutrition in the form of special seasoning or by simply opting for a spinach-based base for pizza. Our ravioli is handmade and tossed with fresh herbs and veggies. We are also careful about minimising food waste. When we started in 2015, we were a cafe offering good coffee and a selections of finger foods,” she recalls.

The menu also showcases their love for bikes. The V-shaped twin fries are special cut fries indicating the shape of a bike engine. This dish, a handcrafted pub classic, is loaded with a spiced paneer steak with barbecue sauce and cheese. The kunafa cheese cigars has gooey cheese wrapped in crisp kunafa dough while the crusted oyster mushrooms is crisp and juicy and pairs well with the delicious hot chili honey dip. What follows is a platter of cruncly mini tartlets with melt-in-the mouth fluff cheese souffle, which is baked.

While there, check out the exclusive coffee brewery, where the beer tower doles out nitro brew, iced teas, kombuchas, and as many as 30 varieties of coffee like caramel latte, raspberry latte, and flavours like blueberry and pumpkin with cinnamon notes. We end our meal with Dark Horse, a refreshing lemon tea brewed in beer tower with a foam, Jack Sparrow kombucha that has fizz of tea brewed in tap, a probiotic drink matured for 28 days and packs a punch. After a round of cranberry kombucha made with fresh cranberries and green tea, we end our outing with a happy drink — hot chocolate made using Madagascar chocolates.

The rider’s breakfast menu opens for regular customers soon. They also offer classes on how to brew a good coffee and guidance on bike rides. Located at West Ponnurangam Road and also at VenkataswamyRoad (East), RSPuram. A meal for two costs approximately ₹ 500. For details, call 8270799998/9942879998