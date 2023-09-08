HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A new bakery in Visakhapatnam experiments with preservative-free artisanal breads

Breadway in Visakhapatnam focuses on offering authentic flavours through artisanal breads and bakes

September 08, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
Cookies baked with Breadway without preservatives and artificial emulsifiers dished out at Breadway bakery in Visakhapatnam.

Cookies baked with Breadway without preservatives and artificial emulsifiers dished out at Breadway bakery in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

The sweet smell of freshly-baked multi-grain bread greets us as we enter this cosy bakery. Breadway, an artisanal bakery located at Murli Nagar in Visakhapatnam, is the “home of chemical free bakes”.

City-based V K Sharat started thisenterprise in 2022 based on the belief that the food we consume directly determines our health. Spread over 2,000 sq ft., the bakery focuses on offering authentic flavours with a range of pizzas, sandwiches, pancakes, cakes and breads and more.

The interiors of the Breadway bakery in Visakhapatnam.

The interiors of the Breadway bakery in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

“Since we do not use any chemical or artificial ingredients to prolong shelf life, we display only what is baked fresh every day and replace each item with new ones only once they get sold out,” says Sharat.

During the pandemic, when the focus shifted to food and health, Sharat was drawn towards the food processing method. In his quest for understanding the science behind food preparation and processing in the most natural methods, Sharat began to study bakeries. “Many bakery units rely on chemical ingredients like artificial emulsifiers. Mass-produced breads use these emulsifiers to increase shelf life. These could mess up gut microbiome,” says Sharat.

V K Sharat explaining about sourdough bread at his bakery called Breadway in Visakhapatnam.

V K Sharat explaining about sourdough bread at his bakery called Breadway in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

Sharat adds, “We do not use any of these chemical additives in our products.”

Sharat did his graduation in Architecture and post graduation in City Planning from IIT Kharagpur before he embarked upon his new venture. “What we eat has more significance than we realise. It is as vital for nutrition and our experience of the world as it is for a sustainable ecology. I stepped into food business for the love of food,” says Sharat.

According to him, any whole ingredient tastes different from its extract or imitation flavour. “It is more complex and not as clean as the taste we have got used to in the current market. That’s the reason why we use whole fruits and herbs in our baked products,” adds Sharat. 

Sourdough bread at a bakery called Breadway in Visakhapatnam.

Sourdough bread at a bakery called Breadway in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

The colours on theme cakes are derived from natural food colours such as blue pea flower to produce shades of blue, yellow for turmeric and coffee and cocoa for browns. The bakery also brews its own kombucha.

Sharat is currently experimenting with sourdough breads and says its an “acquired taste”. Unlike the standard store-bought loaf, sourdoughs have a tough, crusty exterior and the flavour is a little more complex and tangy.

Sourdough crust pizza dished out at a bakery called Breadway in Visakhapatnam.

Sourdough crust pizza dished out at a bakery called Breadway in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

“This European style of making bread has become quite popular in metro cities in India; it’s a bit slow to catch on in tier-2 cities, but there are bakers in these small towns who are giving the mass-produced commercial yeast bread a break,” says Sharat.

The process of making sourdough is one of the most traditional methods of baking which involves combining flour and water together and letting it sit until it ferments, along with a strong culture of yeast and lactobacillus.

“The naturally occurring acids and prolonged fermentation help to break down the gluten; this in turn makes it easy for the body to digest and to absorb,” explains Sharat. Most of the pizzas bases at Breadway are sourdoughs and one can choose from whole wheat or a classic crust. Sharat concludes, “Expanding one’s food horizons is important for us. We treat our store like a workshop where we work on new flavours constantly. We can understand that some might find it to be unusual but we never want an experience to be boring.” 

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.