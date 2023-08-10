A Matter of Taste | The world in a glass

August 10, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The shortest way to travel and experience the world from the comfort of your armchair is by way of food and drink.

Culinary concepts encapsulate and showcase cultures and their traditions but recipes can change, or get modified as they travel. This leaves us with drinks, which can carry the true imprint of providence. Wines, whiskies, vodkas, even beers, they all bring a sense of place to the imbiber.

India has always been a land of gastronomic greatness. Food and drink are veritable art forms here and have managed to survive for centuries in spite of the ebb and flow of foreign influences of all nature. And yet, every time I travel, the first thing I am asked is, “Do Indians drink?”

To say that all Indians don’t drink, or drink cheap rum disguised as whisky would not only be incorrect, it would also be too generalised a stance to take. It was this precise reason that had got me working on my book, ‘The Indian Spirit’, a few years ago. The idea was to build a chronological timeline of India’s tryst with alcohol through the ages. And what a journey it was, informative, interesting, and quite heady!

ADVERTISEMENT

But then, here’s the fun bit; almost ten thousand years of a drinking culture and yet we are seeing more transformation in these last few decades than we possibly have at any other point in the past. Travel is making Indians truly global citizens and average millennial can wax eloquent about Bourbon from the States and the cool climate wines of Tasmania while at the same time knocking back good ol’ Old Monk and cola with college friends at a reunion.

But they weren’t the first to be curious about alcohol; GenX were possibly the first to explore the subject. That’s also mostly because alcohol was easily accessible to them. Boomers grew up in an India lacking means, both, at the production end to produce enough alcohol for the entire country but also at the consumer end, the means to buy it. So they were mostly grateful for getting their hands on beer, or whisky, or something that resembled it.

GenX, devoid of this paucity, experimented with the stuff, and millennials made it a party superstar. GenZ drinks decidedly less and less often and while health-consciousness is cited a reason, I suspect it is having grown up watching the drunken antics of the previous (two) generations that is turning them away.

Meanwhile, India is finally making some great alcohol. Gins like Stranger & Sons, Pistola Agave spirit, beers from Bira 91, Rampur whisky, Camikara aged rum…the list of fabulous produce made in India to exacting international standards is not going to run dry anytime soon.

And yet, amidst all this progress, our laws have only managed to stumble along, trailing behind the progress that this industry is seeing. Sometimes it feels that with each new stringent law or legal requirement that gets introduced into the, that gap is only widening. To their merit, it can never be easy tackling a subject as tricky as alcohol – always portrayed as a tainted habit of the rich and jobless and hence being reigned in strictly by the law. Yet alcohol sales remain the largest revenue earner for most states. How does one handle that dichotomy, surely it’s a deft balancing act.

Well, whether being consumed or part of a conversation, alcohol is always a good subject, serving as a lovely social ointment at otherwise-dull soirées. This column will remain the space to discuss all things about and around fine beverages, what are they, what makes them great, and how to partake of their goodness. Do check in next time, as we navigate our way through these heady waters in the weeks and fortnights to come.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.