July 09, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kodanad Police arrested a woman on the charge of stealing ornaments worth ₹4 lakh from her friend’s house, where she had been invited as a guest for a baptism function.

Ramsiya, 30, of Vellatuval in Idukki was arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on May 6. She made away with the ornaments that the child had been wearing and received as gifts, from an almirah where they were stored. They were later pawned at financial firms in Neriamangalam and Perumbavoor.

