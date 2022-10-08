Roads to serve as bicycle tracks on several stretches

Children at Pala Pitta Cycling Park at Kondapur, in Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 12/12/2017: Enthusiastic cyclists, both novice and practised, are reaping the rewards in a sunset ride through Pala Pitta Cycling Park in Kondapur Hyderabad. Photo: K.V.S. Giri | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing temporary bicycle tracks at locations where there is no scope for a permanent track.

Several stretches across the city where a new track cannot be laid parallel to the road will be converted as temporary cycle tracks up to 8 a.m.

All the roads under private maintenance as part of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme will double up as bicycle tracks as part of the proposal.

After 8 a.m., the tracks will be converted to be the regular roads open for the vehicular traffic, a statement from the GHMC informed.

The civic body is developing a total 90 kilometres of bicycle tracks, both temporary and permanent, in the city on various stretches, some of which have already been opened for public.

The temporary tracks include the six kilometre stretch around the KBR Park which has already been brought into use. Same length of road from OU Colony Junction to Jubilee Hills via Road No. 82 and Road No. 45, the entire length of cable stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu, the six kilometres from IKEA up to Biodiversity Park, Raidurgam, are a few more stretches where part-temporary and part-permanent bicycle tracks will be developed.

The stretch from Hydernagar up to Balanagar will be developed as temporary track, while the road lengths between Mettuguda crossroads and Habsiguda crossroads, and Buddha Bhavan up to the Indira Gandhi rotary on Necklace Road will have both permanent and temporary tracks.

Other temporary tracks are from Khajaguda junction up to Care Hospital, from the link road up to Khajaguda road, from Kukatpally IDL Lake to JNTU, and from Moosapet up to IDL Lake.

A permanent track of three kilometres is being developed from Habsiguda crossroads up to Uppal crossroads in the LB Nagar zone. Other permanent tracks include a model corridor from Bairamalguda crossroads up to Owaisi Junction, and from there up to Aramghar, and further up to PDP junction.