Queen Mary’s College in Chennai releases scrabble souvenir to celebrate Women's Day

Its students are scrabble literate, say college officials

March 09, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The release of a scrabble literacy souvenir on March 8, 2023 commemorates Queen Mary’s College’s journey with scrabble Grandmaster Ranganatha Chakravarthy, a lawyer and founder of Madras Scrabble Foundation. Photo: Special Arrangement

Marking the International Women’s Day, Queen Mary’s College (QMC) released a scrabble literacy souvenir here on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Lok Sabha MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian, who represents South Chennai constituency, released the souvenir.

The release commemorates QMC’s journey with scrabble Grandmaster Ranganatha Chakravarthy, a lawyer and founder of Madras Scrabble Foundation. Since 2014, he has been on a “scrabble mission”.  He has made the college's 5,000 students scrabble literate, according to college officials.

The game tests vocabulary strength and sharpens cognitive skills, explained college officials. Mr. Chakravarthy first visited the college’s English department on December 8, 2021. In April 2022, an online scrabble tournament was held. In July 2023, the college will hold an intercollegiate scrabble contest.

The scrabble literacy programme will continue for every batch of first year undergraduates, according to officials.

