Madras High Court refuses to interfere with eviction of hawkers outside Chengalpattu Government Hospital

March 20, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justices V.M. Velumani and V. Lakshminarayanan said the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors Scheme of 2015 permits eviction from non-vending zones without notice; the hospital had complained of traffic jams obstructing ambulances, and garbage being dumped into drainage channels, due to the stalls outside

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court has refused to interfere with the eviction of 26 hawkers from the second gate of the Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital since the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme of 2015 provides for evicting vendors not possessing a vending certificate, from non-vending zones, without any notice.

Justices V.M. Velumani and V. Lakshminarayanan held that the 26 writ petitioners before the court were not entitled to any relief in view of Clause 14 of the 2015 Scheme and in view of the admitted fact that the place where they were selling idli, dosa, variety rice, biryani, tea, coffee, towels, mats, bedspreads, pillows, soap and toothbrushes, was a ‘no vending’ zone.

The judges, however, granted liberty to the petitioners to make a representation within three weeks seeking permission to carry on their business at any of the vending zones. The Chairman of the Chengalpattu Town Vending Committee was directed to consider such a representation on merits, and pass appropriate orders within three months thereafter.

Of the 26 petitioners before the court, 20 were women. They claimed to have been selling goods and food items to the hospital patients, their attenders and other visitors. However, on the Collector’s orders, the Municipality evicted the petitioners with police assistance on December 26, 2022 and seized their goods, they complained.

Additional Government Pleader (AGP) E. Vijay Anand told the court the presence of the hawkers outside the hospital gate was obstructing free flow of traffic and also the movement of ambulances. The College Dean had written multiple letters to the Superintendent of Police since 2021 to take action against encroachments and to regulate parking of motor vehicles.

The AGP also said that the vendors and their customers were throwing garbage into the drainage channels leading to clogging and overflowing of the sewage right outside the hospital. Since the place had been classified as a no vending zone, the authorities were empowered to evict the unauthorised hawkers without any notice, he said.

