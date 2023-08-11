HamberMenu
India’s first fuel outlet operated by woman convicts inaugurated in Chennai

About 30 woman prisoners will be employed in this petrol outlet in day shift and about 17 men prisoners on the night shift with a salary of ₹6,000 a month

August 11, 2023 12:58 am | Updated August 12, 2023 03:08 am IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman
Minister for Law and Prisons S. Regupathy inaugurates Freedom Filling Station on Ambattur Road in Chennai on August 10, 2023.

Minister for Law and Prisons S. Regupathy inaugurates Freedom Filling Station on Ambattur Road in Chennai on August 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The country’s first petrol retail outlet run by woman convicts, who are serving prison terms, was inaugurated outside the premises of the prison complex in Puzhal, Chennai, on Thursday.

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services have been implementing various schemes for reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners such as education, skill development, and vocational training.

In pursuance of those processes, Minister for Law and Prisons S. Regupathy on Thursday inaugurated the “Freedom Filling Station” on Ambattur Road, Puzhal, near Special Prison for Women, Puzhal. He said: “For the first time in India, this outlet will be fully managed by woman prisoners. About 30 woman prisoners will be employed in this petrol outlet in day shift and about 17 men prisoners on the night shift duty and the prisoners will get ₹6,000 each towards monthly salary.“

Director-General of Police (DGP)/ Director, Prisons and Correctional Services Amaraesh Pujari said the new initiative would provide the woman prisoners an opportunity to learn new skills and gain work experience, which can help them find employment after their release.

Mr. Pujari said the initiative would expose the prisoners to the outside world and help them interact with customers and society, which could improve their social skills and reduce their isolation.

Five petrol retail outlets operated by prisoners had been functioning under the name of “Freedom Filling Station” on the premises of Central Prison, Puzhal, Vellore, Coimbatore, Palayamkottai and Borstal School Pudukkottai. The new outlet is the sixth one in the State which is being operated by woman prisoners. Five more are soon to be commissioned in the State.

A. Murugesan, Deputy Inspector-General, Prisons said: “The total amount of sales, net profit earned, and wages paid to prisoners in all Freedom Petrol Retail outlets for the period up to March 31 this year was ₹847.31 crore, ₹23.94 crore and ₹2.37 crore respectively.”

