Zonal misclassification: Government waives ₹240 crore property tax penalty levied by BBMP

September 15, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a major relief to property owners in the city, the State government has waived the penalty totalling ₹240 crore levied by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for zonal misclassification while paying property tax online. The order was passed by the Urban Development Department on Wednesday.

Property taxes in each of the six zones in the city — from A to F — vary significantly. The zones, first classified in 2002, were updated and reclassified in 2016-17. However, several property owners had not updated the zones in the portal while paying taxes under the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS) , leading to an underestimation of money owed and a loss of revenue to the civic body. The BBMP had issued notices to 78,524 property owners.

On the other hand, due to a technical glitch in the system, the owners could not update the right classification of the zone, leading to revenue loss to the BBMP. While initially the BBMP denied any glitch, it later admitted to it and in 2022, it fixed the loophole in the website by auto-populating zonal classification.

As there was a technical glitch in the BBMP site, the property owners were demanding a withdrawal of notices from the civic body for the last two years. With the government admitting to the mistake, the BBMP has waived penalties levied on property owners. The order also stated that the BBMP would withdraw notices of those whose zonal classification was updated wrongly on the website due to a technical glitch. However, the order did not share how many such notices would be withdrawn.

While ₹240 crore penalty was levied, the total difference amount for misclassification is pegged at ₹120 crore. The total amount levied on owners, including interest on the difference amount, is ₹361 crore. The BBMP has so far collected ₹13 crore. However, the total balance amount to be collected by the BBMP has now gone up to ₹440 crore due to mounted interest. The interest is levied up to July 31, 2021.

The property owners who had failed to update reclassified zones and paid less taxes will have to pay the difference amount along with the interest, but their penalty will be waived. The order also directed the BBMP to strengthen the online tax payment system and said the government would not fund the BBMP to bear revenue loss incurred due to this order.

