Bangalore

Monkeypox: Two beds each to be designated in all district hospitals in Karnataka

Karnataka is gearing up to accelerate surveillance activities for monkeypox. | Photo Credit: file photo
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 21, 2022 22:33 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 00:45 IST

Following the reporting of a second case of confirmed monkeypox in Kannur district of Kerala on July 18, Karnataka is gearing up to accelerate surveillance activities.

In a circular issued on Thursday following recommendations by the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), State Health Commissioner Randeep D. has asked all district hospitals to designate two beds each for isolation of suspected/confirmed cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Besides, the heads of all district hospitals have been asked to ensure adequate human resource and logistic support to manage such cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“All District Health Officers and District Surgeons should ensure that the health screening teams at all points of entry into the State, disease surveillance teams, and doctors working in hospitals are re-oriented on the common signs and symptoms, diagnosis, case definitions etc. of suspected/probable/confirmed cases and contacts. They should also be trained on contact tracing and other surveillance activities such as testing and other associated infection prevention and control protocols and clinical management that need to be undertaken following detection of a probable case,” the circular stated.

While all suspected cases at points of entry and in the community should be screened and tested through both hospital-based surveillance and targeted surveillance, a confirmed case should be isolated for at least 21 days and until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off, the circular added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Read more...