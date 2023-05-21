Karnataka govt. announces in-charge DG&IGP

May 21, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengauru

With the current head of the police force going on Central deputation on Monday, the State government has given additional charges to the seniormost IPS officer, Alok Mohan, as the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police from Monday until further orders .

Mr. Mohan is presently serving as Director-General of Fire and Emergency Services, Commandant General of Home Guards and Civil Defence and Head of Special Disaster Response Force.

Apart from DG and IGP, Mr. Mohan has also been given charge as chairman, Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praveen Sood has been selected as the Director of the CBI on deputation for a period of two years and will be relieved from the State government.

As per procedure, the State government had to prepare a recommendation list of all DGPs and send it to the UPSC. The UPSC panel selects the three seniormost officers and sends it back to the State government to chose one among them.

Though this process takes some time, the State government usually sends the list one month in advance at least. However, since the appointment of Mr. Sood was sudden, the State government did not have the time and hence this is the ad hoc arrangement until all the formalities are completed, sources said.