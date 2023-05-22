93.16% attendance on second day of CET in Karnataka

May 22, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Bengaluru

With a 93.16% attendance, a total of 2,43,728 candidates across the State gave their Physics and Chemistry exams on Sunday, the second day of Common Entrance Test (CET)–2023, conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

S .Ramya, ED, KEA, stated in a press release that out of 2,61,610 registered candidates, a total of 2,43,728 candidates appeared for both the papers.

The exams were conducted in 592 centres in different parts of the State.

On Saturday, a total of 2,00,457 (82.53%) candidates appeared for Biology and 2,39,716 (93.78%) for Mathematics.

The Kannada language test will be conducted for Kannadiga candidates of Horanadu and Gadinadu at Bidar, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru centres on Monday.